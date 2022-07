On June 30, a man got into an argument with the owner of Tire Four Less at 1048 East Valley Parkway. The man was able to get inside a back room and take about $300-$400 of cash. He then pushed the owner out of his way when he tried to stop him. The man’s girlfriend was at the business with him and helped stop employees from calling 911. Police Officers, with the assistance of San Diego Sheriff’s Helicopter, ASTREA, located the pair near their home and were arrested without any further issues. On her trip to jail, the woman decided that she did not wish to go to jail. She was brought to Palomar Medical Center for possible medical issues and began biting, punching, and kicking officers. She was then charged with violently resisting officers, on top of her robbery and conspiracy charges.

ESCONDIDO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO