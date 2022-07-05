ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Glenmont Forest Community Block Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

By Maryam Shahzad
mymcmedia.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Glenmont Forest Community Block Party will return for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, July 10. The free rain-or-shine event will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the new Glenmont Forest Community Park and pavilion at the...

mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County Makes Top 100 in U.S. Healthiest Communities List

Montgomery County placed 55th in a newly published ranking of the top 500 healthiest communities in the country. The “Healthiest Communities Rankings 2022”, created by U.S. News, score nearly 3,000 counties on 89 indicators across 10 categories that drive overall community health. The list includes counties, county-type divisions called boroughs, municipalities, census areas, and independent cities in Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia that are treated as county equivalents by the Census Bureau. The ten categories along with how they’re weighted are Population Health (14.2%), Equity (12.23%), Education (12.15%), Economy (11.1%), Housing (9.5%), Food & Nutrition (8.8%), Environment (8.6%), Public Safety (8.5%), Community Vitality (7.6%), and Infrastructure (7.5%).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

July 8-10 Weekend Roundup: 9 Things to Do in Montgomery County

Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are nine things to do this weekend:. Wheaton Summer Concert Series: Come out for a night of blockbuster movies and live music ranging from R&B to Reggae at Wheaton’s TGIF Summer Concert Series! The event takes place every 2nd and 4th friday of July-August from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Concerts will be located at the Marian Fryer Town Plaza on 2424 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902. The event is free to the public, with flyer details found here.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Office Created to End Childhood Hunger, Reduce Food Insecurity

One in 10 Montgomery County residents are food insecure and don’t always know how they will get their next meal. “So many of our residents are one paycheck or one illness or one other crisis away from being in a crisis themselves,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz Thursday during a press conference on food security. About 40,000 children in Montgomery County “are not sure where their next meal to going to come from,” he said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, July 8, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, July 8. Here’s the 10 day forecast as we head into the weekend. 1. Early Voting: There are 14 voting centers open in the county from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily through July 14. MyMCM spoke with Dr. Gilberto Zelaya from the Board of Elections Thursday about the first day of early voting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Hosting Arts and Crafts Summer Fair

For county residents seeking a lively, close-to-home weekend event, the Silver Spring Arts & Crafts Summer Fair will take place Sunday, July 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Veterans Plaza. In addition to arts and crafts, the fair will feature food vendors as well as music and entertainment...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Nearly 800 People Mailed Duplicate Absentee Ballots in Montgomery County

The vendor used by the Maryland State Board of Elections mailed duplicate ballots for the upcoming primary elections to 791 voters in Montgomery County. As confirmed by Dr. Gilberto Zelaya, election officials learned of the error on June 30 and a letter was sent to the recipients on July 1 containing an explanation of the error and instructions on what to do next. In the letter, recipients were instructed to destroy the second ballot if they had already returned a voted ballot or if they still had both.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Street Renaming to Honor the Rolarks in Southeast

D.C. Council received testimony this week on a bill introduced by Ward 8 Council member Trayon White to rename a D.C. street in honor of Dr. Calvin W. Rolark Sr. and his wife, former Ward 8 Council member Wilhelmina J. Rolark. The 500 block of Foxhall Place SE, where the powerful D.C. couple lived for more than 30 years, will be renamed Wilhelmina and Calvin Rolark Way if the bill passes.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Executive Elrich Encourages First-Time Homebuyers to Apply for Assistance from $3 Million Available in Down Payment Support

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is encouraging first-time homebuyers to apply for assistance from the County’s $3 million in funding dedicated to two down payment assistance programs. The two programs being funded by the County are the Montgomery Homeownership Program, administered by the State of Maryland’s Department of Housing,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Travel Lanes To Shift Next Week On Md. Rt. 85

It’s part of the RT. 8 I-270 interchange project. Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says some lane shifting will take place next week along Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) in Frederick County. Spokeswoman Shantee Felix says the lanes will shift along Route 85 between Spectrum Drive and Pegasus Court. “This will take place Wednesday evening at around 8:00 PM into Thursday morning. And also Thursday evening into Friday morning. So motorists should look out for that,” she says.
FREDERICK, MD
365traveler.com

15 FUN DAY TRIPS FROM DC YOU’VE GOT TO EXPERIENCE

Although there are plenty of things to do in Washington DC, it’s also great to make time to explore some of the surrounding areas. There are lots of great places located just a short drive away from our nation’s capital. From Gettysburg to Shenandoah National Park, you’ll find...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
alxnow.com

City Council wants to sell this tiny property on the Alexandria waterfront

Alexandria is developing a request for proposal (RFP) to potentially sell a tiny parcel of land at 2 King Street on the Alexandria waterfront. The 1,825-square-foot property is between Waterfront Park and The Strand Street, and has been rented out as a parking lot for neighboring businesses since it was acquired in the 2014 land swap with the Old Dominion Boat Club.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

