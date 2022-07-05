Glenmont Forest Community Block Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

Montgomery County placed 55th in a newly published ranking of the top 500 healthiest communities in the country. The “Healthiest Communities Rankings 2022”, created by U.S. News, score nearly 3,000 counties on 89 indicators across 10 categories that drive overall community health. The list includes counties, county-type divisions called boroughs, municipalities, census areas, and independent cities in Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia that are treated as county equivalents by the Census Bureau. The ten categories along with how they’re weighted are Population Health (14.2%), Equity (12.23%), Education (12.15%), Economy (11.1%), Housing (9.5%), Food & Nutrition (8.8%), Environment (8.6%), Public Safety (8.5%), Community Vitality (7.6%), and Infrastructure (7.5%).
