One in 10 Montgomery County residents are food insecure and don’t always know how they will get their next meal. “So many of our residents are one paycheck or one illness or one other crisis away from being in a crisis themselves,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz Thursday during a press conference on food security. About 40,000 children in Montgomery County “are not sure where their next meal to going to come from,” he said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO