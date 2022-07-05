10 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Maria Vassett bought a KitchenAid mixer to learn the art of making soft pretzels. A social worker and concert photographer, Vassett and her English professor husband, Chad Day, started making pretzels and delivering them to friends who were down on their luck. Before long, they were selling the doughy knots through Facebook Marketplace and pumping out pretzels day and night. The duo, who had no prior baking experience, experimented with different toppings and decided on traditional salted, cinnamon-sugar and everything ($7); naked to-go ($5); and dips and seasonings ($1). Now, they peddle their pillowy pretzels at Uptown Farmers Market, Gilbert Farmers Market and through The Salted Knot website. Many of their customers prefer buying naked to-go pretzels so they can dress them at home with everything from peanut butter and jelly to balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese. But the best part of making pretzels? “We get to see the smiles on people’s faces and hear their stories,” Day says.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO