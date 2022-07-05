ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

10 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

By Editorial Staff
 2 days ago

July 5-31 This powerful story has been told in an array of mediums, but we all know the stage musical is the best version. Call for times and ticket prices. Gammage Auditorium, 1200 S. Forest Ave., Tempe, 480-965-3434, asugammage.com.

Phoenix New Times

The West Valley's First Eegee's Is Now Open

Ex-Tucsonans rejoice, the first West Valley location of eegee's opens on July 7. The fast-food chain, which started in the Old Pueblo is famous for its grinder sandwiches, French fries topped with creamy ranch dressing, and frozen fruit blends that blur the line between a drink and dessert.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

5 Arizona Cities Place Among The Best For Recreation

Staying active is great for your health and wallet. Finding a city that caters to recreation is easy in Arizona, as the state has great choices for indoor and outdoor recreation. WalletHub compiled a list of the best states for recreation.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Mici Italian is now open in Gilbert

Mici Italian (Mici), a fast-growing, family-owned fast casual chain based out of Denver, Colorado has opened its first Arizona location, bringing its brand of fresh, family-focused Italian food outside Colorado for the first time. Mici's new restaurant is located in the Gilbert, Arizona community at 5498 South Power Road Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85295.
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 9 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Metro Phoenix is jam-packed with restaurants and bars. Every strip mall and shopping center offers a range of exciting options for lunch, dinner, or a snack. But with that sheer amount of spots, each month, some have to go. This month, a couple of longstanding restaurants served their last regulars, a brand new Italian joint called it quits and a few spaces underwent an evolution of sorts.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Liquid Arizona: Still Life

Made in Poland, bottled in Arizona, Roxx Vodka wants to put a little locality in your lemon drop. With a freeze imposed on Russian vodka imports due to the war in Ukraine, it pays for consumers to develop alternate personal supply chains. Accordingly, we present Roxx Vodka, a slickly packaged spirit based here in the Valley. Launched in 2015 by Valley publisher and entrepreneur Angela Nielsen, Roxx is distilled in the ancestral vodka hot spot of Poland and then shipped here for bottling and marketing.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

4 Concerts to Check Out This Week

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week, we're focusing on music with poetic lyrics. If you need proof that old-school hip hop is making a comeback, look no further than the rap battle that took place late last year on Verzuz. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony took on their rivals Three 6 Mafia in a fight for '90s supremacy. While the "Crossroads" group was overshadowed by their Oscar-winning opponents, their status as living legends was never in doubt. It's fair to say this latest tour is Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's victory lap without the victory. $40-$70, 7:30 p.m., Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Ave., Tempe, 480-829-0707, luckymanonline.com.
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Three Bites: A Finer Fajita

Valley chefs put hot rocks to good use with sizzling, scrumptious molcajete plates. The three-legged mortar and pestle known as a molcajete was originally used to grind grains and spices in Aztec and Mayan civilizations. Today, the volcanic stone vessels are also used to deliver sizzling food to the table in Mexican restaurants, providing a dramatic presentation for shared meals. At The Mexicano, executive chef Fidencio Alatriste serves three versions, including the Sonoran, with shrimp, carne asada and chicken ($39, pictured). Alatriste heats the molcajete to 500 degrees and drapes the proteins over the sides to start the cooking process along with onions, freshly roasted nopales and firm wedges of panela cheese. He then fills the scorching-hot vessel with a feisty dried chile broth tickled with lime juice, so every bite of steak, chicken and fish is tender and packed with flavor. Each order is bolstered with a side of refried pinto beans, Mexican rice, salsa and warm, house-made blue corn tortillas.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

3 Local Products to Try This Summer

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Maria Vassett bought a KitchenAid mixer to learn the art of making soft pretzels. A social worker and concert photographer, Vassett and her English professor husband, Chad Day, started making pretzels and delivering them to friends who were down on their luck. Before long, they were selling the doughy knots through Facebook Marketplace and pumping out pretzels day and night. The duo, who had no prior baking experience, experimented with different toppings and decided on traditional salted, cinnamon-sugar and everything ($7); naked to-go ($5); and dips and seasonings ($1). Now, they peddle their pillowy pretzels at Uptown Farmers Market, Gilbert Farmers Market and through The Salted Knot website.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdaleairpark.com

A Sweet Spot: Indian Bend and Scottsdale roads bustle with activity

For more than 100 years, the area around Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads has attracted modest farmers, land speculators, captains of industry, Arabian horse and Angus cattle breeders, tourists, railroad history buffs, family picnics, veterans, civic group events, shoppers and diners.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

2022 Best of the Valley Readers' Choice Voting

Thank you to all our PHOENIX magazine readers and online users for a record vote turnout on Best of the Valley 2022. Here are the winning entrants in each category (note: the craft beer winners will be announced in our next September/October issue)
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Schnepf scores last-minute fireworks reprieve

Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the "biggest" bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms's will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
phoenixmag.com

The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn't. We did one anyway.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Americano Restaurant in Scottsdale Debuts Summer Cocktails

The Americano restaurant in Scottsdale is already known for its signature cocktail menu that features local favorites such as Versace on The Floor, a libation that quickly gained a near-cultlike following and created a buzz on Instagram. Led by Arizona native Chris Cuestas, The Americano's new summer cocktails lineup doesn't disappoint, with a list of vibrant, imaginative and Instagram-worthy drinks.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Out of the Blue

Phoenix Police chief Jeri Williams is retiring amid controversy and lawsuits. Though she says she's "not running away from anything," her successor will inherit a troubled command.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon break begins for much of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunshine and a high of 105 degrees in the Valley today, which is a few degrees cooler than normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storms are unlikely in the Valley today. Our weather pattern is forecast to change over the next few...
PHOENIX, AZ

