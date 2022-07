CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A total of nearly $100,000 in grants from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation is going to nonprofit organizations in Louisa County. “We had 27 applications this go round, which is the most we ever had, and 17 organizations received funding,” Ethan Tate with CACF said. “The great thing about this community, in particular, is that we have a community of folks who live in Louisa County and know what the needs are in Louisa County.”

