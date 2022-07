The use of smaller handguns, known as “pocket pistols,” has been popular for centuries. They were carried by all types, from kings to cowboys. Although, it should be noted that what was considered “pocket” is relative to the technology of the day as well as the clothing options at the time of invention. And one thing that has remained consistent throughout much of pocket pistol history is that the ability to conceal these firearms has often been perceived as a serious threat to nobility and government leaders because the guns are small and difficult to detect until it was too late. At the same time, pocket pistols have served as an excellent self-defense option.

ABRAHAM LINCOLN ・ 17 DAYS AGO