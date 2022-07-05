ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

First Christian Church in Aurora host to 5th annual car show

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 2 days ago

First Christian Church, 635 N. Randall Road in Aurora, will be host to its fifth annual car...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions Club centennial banquet July 28

Celebrating 100 years of Fox Valley service, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold a centennial banquet Thursday, July 28. The public is invited said Susan Koepke of Aurora, Noon Lions president. She said the celebration will be July 28, at Gaslite Manor Banquets, 2485 Church Road in Aurora. The event...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

First Christian Church

Autos Community EventsAuroraCar showFirst Christian Church. First Christian Church in Aurora host to 5th annual car show. First Christian Church, 635 N. Randall Road in Aurora, will be host to its fifth annual car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Entry fee is $10. Registration will take place at the show. All makes and...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Thanks from Cosmo Club of Aurora

Here is a note of thanks from the Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora on its second annual “A Night on at the Barn” fundraiser Friday, June 24 at Blackberry Farm in Aurora: The fundraiser was a success. • Thanks to those who sold and/or became a sponsor of our...
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Society
State
Arizona State
City
Aurora, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
WSPY NEWS

Two people burned in Aurora fires

The Aurora Fire Department says two people were seriously burned within just one week. On July 4 firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Chesapeake Drive for a grease fire in a kitchen. A 37-year-old man had tried to put out the fire and was severely burned in the process. He had to go a trauma and burn center in critical condition.
AURORA, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Carnegie Award for Heroism Bestowed on Two in Kane County

The prestigious Carnegie Medal is the latest accolade for Aurora resident Lewis Medina. Medina rescued a man from an SUV stuck on railroad tracks seconds before it was hit by an oncoming train last October. Since then he has been honored by his community several times, including earlier this year by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain who presented Medina with the 2021 Roscoe Ebey Citizens of the Year award.
KANE COUNTY, IL
roselle.il.us

Taste of Roselle August 5-7

The Roselle Lions Club is hosting Roselle’s best block party this summer, the 40th Annual Taste of Roselle August 5, 6 & 7. Bring family, friends, and your appetite and come out and enjoy the great food, live entertainment, children's carnival, Bingo tent, and craft fair. Taste of Roselle will be held on Main Street, between Roselle Road and Park Street.
ROSELLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Vehicles#First Christian Church#Filipino
kanecountyconnects.com

Largest Screen in the State Planned for Former Randall 15 Theater

Work is underway by a Michigan-based company to reopen the former Randall 15 movie theater in Batavia. The theater has been closed since 2020 after the state first implemented COVID restrictions. According to the City, the Emagine Entertainment Company is redeveloping the theatre and recently received City Council approval to...
BATAVIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Unruly Behavior Mars Children's Night At Marseilles Fun Days

Things were far from fun during night two of the Marseilles Fun Days. According to Mayor Jim Hollenbeck, the women's bathroom at Knudson Park was vandalized and numerous individuals were taking hand sanitizers and throwing them at others Wednesday evening. Several people were also involved in a physical altercation. This all happened during what was supposed to be a fun night of activities for children including a movie in the park.
MARSEILLES, IL
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Canceled parade fuel for frustration

I know this year has been a very frustrating year for all of us. Coming off two years (2020 and 2021) in isolation, for many of us, was a challenge, to say the least. I have read many of the comments on Facebook and it is easy to understand how many of us are at wits end (with no more hair to pull out).
AURORA, IL
westchicago.org

Railroad Days Parade Cancelled

In response to the tragedy that occurred at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, the City of West Chicago has made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming Railroad Days Parade scheduled for Sunday, July 10. Based on advisement from the City’s Police Department Command Staff, this decision has...
WEST CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Cars
nctv17.com

Hidden Oaks Nature Center Reopens With New Exhibit

Hidden Oaks Nature Center at 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook reopened today under new ownership. “The Forest Preserve District of Will County acquired the nature center and Hidden Lakes in February. The Bolingbrook Park District Preschool was allowed to continue out the school year. They graduated in May, the teachers in the park district moved out in June. So, then the forest preserve has had it and transformed it into more of a nature center,” said Suzy Lyttle, program coordinator at Hidden Oaks Nature Center.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
The Voice

Windmill City Festival

EventsBataviaBatavia Chamber of CommerceBatavia Park DistrictWindmill City Festival. The Windmill City Festival carnival is coming back to Batavia’s Riverwalk, July 8-10! The carnival fun on Houston Street, along with tasty food and beverages, live musical entertainment, several competitions, games, and activities for all ages. What began as a sidewalk sale in 1956 known as Boo Boo Days, has...
BATAVIA, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend July 8-10, 2022

Some Lake County classics are making their return this weekend, on top of a popular experience just north of the border!. Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are both open for the season. Click here to get everything you need to have a blast of a day. Volo...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Sugar Grove, Elburn, residents SkillsUSA champions

Two career and technical students, one from Sugar Grove, and one from Elburn, each won one of the Nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships, in Atlanta, June 22-23. More than 5,200 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields, or 41 acres.
ELBURN, IL
The Voice

Luxembourg cardinal, Jean-Claude Hollerich, to visit Aurora August 2

The greater Aurora area historically has been one of the largest settlements of Luxembourgers in the United States. Aware of it, Luxembourg’s Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich will the visit the Aurora area Tuesday, Aug. 2. It will be the first visit of Cardinal Hollerich to Aurora and it will be connected with other stops he is making on a vacation to the U.S. Midwest sites identified with Luxembourg heritages.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy