Metamora Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Lucas County
By Newspaper Staff
thevillagereporter.com
2 days ago
(PRESS RELEASE) Lucas County – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 2:09 PM, on North Fulton Lucas Road at Brint Road, in Richfield Township. Michelle L. Herr, age 44, of...
Lucas County, Ohio – Two Lenawee County residents were involved in a fatal car crash in Lucas County Tuesday afternoon. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a 44 year old woman from Metamora, Ohio who was driving a Chevrolet Equinox collided with a 37 year old Blissfield man who was driving a Ram 1500. A 31 year old Adrian resident was in the truck with the Blissfield man.
NEW ROCHESTER — Alcohol use is the suspected cause of a rollover crash on U.S. 6 over the holiday weekend. At 5:19 a.m. Monday, Keenan Philpott, 23, BG, was traveling westbound on Route 6 approaching the intersection of Wayne Road. He drove across the center line, entered the opposite lane of travel and ran off the eastbound roadway, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office report.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified two Jackson County men killed in a head-on collision last week. Charles Dean Lane, 56, of Napoleon Township, and Troy Mark Brooks, 55, of Jackson, died in the crash, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. At about 8:57 p.m. June 28,...
Farmer Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle multiple injury crash in Farmer Township, Defiance County on Ridenour Road at Scott Road. The crash occurred on July 3, 2022 at approximately 11:11 P.M. A 2018 Ford Fusion was southbound on Ridenour...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first of three men arrested in connection to the death of a Bluffton Police officer pleaded guilty to some charges Wednesday. Dante Tate was charged with Failure to Comply and Receiving Stolen Property in Medina County. He will be sentenced August 8. Tate is also...
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire that destroyed a mobile home in rural Oak Harbor Sunday was ruled an arson, and the State Fire Marshal is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Around 10 p.m. on 8300 W. Genzman Rd., firefighters found the...
PERRYSBURG — A state agency is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Perrysburg restaurant last month. The State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is handling the investigation, according to Jennifer Jarrell, deputy communications director for the Ohio Department of Commerce. At this time,...
A Toledo man has pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular assault after he allegedly caused a crash that seriously injured a Walbridge resident. David Green Jr., 29, appeared for arraignment Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. Green had been indicted in June for aggravated...
JACKSON, Mich. — A 21-year-old motorcycle driver is seriously injured following a crash in Jackson County on Monday. The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff said that around 2:45 p.m. they responded to the area of westbound Interstate 94 near Sandstone Road for a motorcycle crash. The driver of...
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The US Coast Guard’s Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise Marina in Sandusky on Thursday. According to the Coast Guard’s Great Lakes division, they responded to a pollution threat caused by the fire. Officials said multiple boats...
Upper Sandusky, Ohio — Two people were arrested Wednesday following the execution of three drug related residential search warrants in Wyandot County. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) began serving the warrants at 1049 N. Warpole St., Lot #37, and 315 N. Eighth Street in Upper Sandusky. A third search warrant was served at 4491 State Route 67 in Sycamore.
MONTPELIER, Ohio (WTVG) - Local law enforcement agencies are investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a victim of human trafficking. Montpelier police say the missing girl only speaks Spanish and the information they have about her name and age might be fake. To the community’s best knowledge, the missing girl is 16-year-old Katherinne Fernandez.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for his role in an arson case in Toledo. Ronnie Spence pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony arson on Thursday. He was originally charged with aggravated arson and pleaded not guilty to that charge, later pleading guilty to the lesser charges. Court...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after he was found shot inside his vehicle in Toledo on Tuesday. It happened near the intersection of Central Ave. and Jeep Pkwy. around 6:30 a.m. on July 5, 2022. According to Toledo Police, officers found 24-year-old Annise Purifie suffering from at...
TOLEDO, Ohio — A multi-vehicle crash happened on Airport Highway just before 3:30 a.m. Airport Highway and South Byrne Road are closed just before Angola Road going both ways. One person was taken away by a life squad. Toledo fire crews and police are looking in a nearby field...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to school authorities, on the morning of June 2nd a teacher noticed a dislodged air conditioning unit in a window at the Autism Model School on Tremainsville Road in Toledo. They said it looked like someone pushed it into the classroom in an attempted break-in,...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person is dead and another wounded after a traffic crash led to a shooting on Detroit's west side Tuesday. The crash took place at Greenfield at Outer Drive, with the shooting taking place after an altercation at Prest Street, one block to the east of the accident at 4 p.m.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in central Toledo. Toledo police were called to the intersection of Central Avenue and Jeep Parkway about 6:30 a.m. Officers located Annise Purifie inside his vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at...
Comments / 1