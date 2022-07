The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued a situational awareness warning to Santa Clarita Valley residents of threat-based impersonation scams. Scammers obtain personal information from several sources and falsely represent themselves as government officials or large corporations to deceive victims. Scammers often request money in the form of gift cards or cryptocurrency to “resolve” issues. Do not be pressured by threatening callers. Law enforcement/government agencies never ask for any payment over the phone.

1 DAY AGO