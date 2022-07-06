ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Artist protests library covering up her work, violating contract

By Clara Niel cniel@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9uey_0gVr9nKW00
Buy Now Artist Colleen Clapp speaks in front of a wall, covered with a geometrical wallpaper, within an alcove in the children’s room of the C. Burr Artz Public Library on Tuesday. The wallpaper conceals a mural painted by Clapp that depicts a farmhouse scene. The mural was covered with the removable wallpaper without Clapp’s knowledge. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

When Frederick artist Colleen Clapp walked by the C. Burr Artz Public Library in early 2022 with her husband, daughter and son-in-law, she was shocked to see that some of the work she painted in the children’s section was gone.

Removable wallpaper with geometric shapes covered a mural she painted in an alcove. The mural depicted a farmhouse window with a rooster perched on a cow’s head and other farm animals nearby.

On columns in the children’s section, her illustrations of the first letters of sentences of famous children’s books such as “The House at Pooh Corner” and “The Story of Ferdinand” had disappeared under white paint.

Both changes were done as a “refresh” for the library that started in 2019, Frederick County Public Libraries Director James Kelly said. The work included repainting and new carpeting and furniture, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tV76f_0gVr9nKW00
Buy Now Clapp’s barnyard mural at the library before it was covered with removable wallpaper. Courtesy of Colleen Clapp

The library staff asked to have the barnyard scene in the alcove covered with a temporary decal after receiving requests for a “calming space” for nursing mothers in the children’s section, C. Burr Artz branch administrator Beth Heltebridle wrote in an email.

But Clapp said covering her work violated her contract with the library in 2004, when she was commissioned to paint multiple pieces in the children’s section for a total of $15,000.

“The Purchaser [Library] shall not intentionally destroy, damage, alter or modify or change the Work in any way whatsoever, nor will Purchaser intentionally allow others to do so,” the 2004 contract says.

In 2004 and 2005, Clapp said, she designed and painted three murals in the children’s section and multiple letter illustrations from children’s stories, spanning six columns. The other two murals remain untouched. One depicts nursery rhyme characters. The second, in a separate room, has a theme of fantasy and fairies.

Clapp painted the letter illustrations. She installed the vinyl lettering for book excerpts on pillars.

Clapp said she doesn’t know why or when the library covered her work. Kelly said he did not know if Clapp’s work was covered in 2019 or later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6jbN_0gVr9nKW00
A sketch Colleen Clapp made to illustrate the first letter of an excerpt from "The House at Pooh Corner" by A.A. Milne. The illustration ended up on a column in the children's section at the library. Image courtesy of Colleen Clapp

The discovery was shocking and disheartening, Clapp said, given how much she worked on the pieces. She was a graphic artist in D.C. at the time. She said she used every spare moment on the murals, usually arriving before the library opened and leaving after it closed.

She said artists are underappreciated. “Art is so insignificant to so many people,” Clapp said.

The Clapps sent a letter to Kelly voicing their frustration, and spoke during a FCPL Board of Trustees meeting on June 1. But outside of emails, they still haven’t talked with Kelly to resolve the issue, they said.

In a phone interview, Kelly said the library system is working on an agreement with Clapp.

When it came to the request of a “calming space,” Heltebridle wrote that the alcove was a natural fit. The library staff, she wrote, did not intend to damage or remove the work, but rather to find a temporary solution to satisfy visitors.

“I approved [the change] and that step was not intended to be a long-term solution, but kind of an intermediate action to try to get to this changing needs of the space and try to have a more calming environment there,” Kelly said.

However, Clapp’s husband, John, said that’s “hooey.” He said he didn’t understand how barnyard animals wouldn’t be calming for breastfeeding mothers.

“The babies, they’re breastfeeding — they don’t need a quiet place,” he said. “They don’t even know there’s a mural there. And the mother, the mother, really? Barnyard animals upsetting her so much that she can’t lactate or something?”

Kelly said he was unaware of the contract signed under his predecessor, Darrell Batson. But Kelly also said he should have contacted Clapp before covering the mural.

Any more renovations in the alcove where the mural is have stopped since the Clapps spoke up, Kelly said.

“We definitely should have contacted her, and as the head of the organization, I take responsibility for that ...,” Kelly said.

Colleen Clapp wrote she is not seeking to repaint and reinstall the letters and quotations since covering them “is more of an affront to the writers than to me,” but she would retouch the barnyard painting if the wallpaper were removed.

“If there is damage to the underlying painting, I should be given the first option to repair it,” she wrote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 July 8-10

Summer is for strolling, and you’ll want to stroll around Downtown Frederick this weekend to see all that there is to offer, from our great shops to fabulous food to activities for the whole family! Whether you’ve got the courage for an open mic night, feel like some serious jamming, want to get those feet moving, take in stunning artwork, or even take the little ones for for story time, Downtown Frederick is where it’s happening!
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Longtime Cockeysville baker remembered for his kindness

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — A longtime fixture in the Cockeysville community is being remembered for his kindness. George Simon, the patriarch of Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center, died earlier this week at the age of 90. In 1962, Simon opened his first bakery on Taylor Avenue. Then, in...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Frederick, MD
Government
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
mymcmedia.org

‘Devastating and Heartbreaking’: Student’s Death Shakes Churchill Community

A rising junior at Winston Churchill High School (WCHS) has died, Principal John Taylor wrote in a letter to the school community Tuesday. He did not give a cause of death. Taylor, notified over the July 4th holiday weekend, shared the tragic news in a letter to the WCHS families and community. The student was not identified out of respect for the family’s wishes, who asked for privacy as they process the tragic loss, Taylor wrote.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Graphic Artist
NottinghamMD.com

Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County residents are reminded that the second scheduled bulk item collection day for single-family and town homes this year will be occurring sometime between July 8 and December 29. Residents received a postcard in December 2021 indicating their two specific collection dates for the year; residents can also find their scheduled bulk item collection days on the County’s … Continue reading "Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29" The post Second round of Baltimore County bulk item collections to run from July 8 through December 29 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Arlington and Alexandria residents asked to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly

Residents in Arlington and Alexandria can now report suspected sightings of the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect spreading around the region. Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia has launched an online survey for people to report suspected cases of the spotted lanternfly. The organization is a volunteer group working to promote “environmentally sound gardening practices,” in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, according to its website.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
mocoshow.com

Corner Bakery in Rio Temporarily Closes

Corner Bakery at 1 Grand Corner Ave in Gaithersburg has temporarily closed. A representative from the Corner Bakery location at 10327 Westlake Dr. in Bethesda tells us that the reason for the closure is due to a broken air-conditioning unit, and the store is working to reopen as soon as possible.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Wbaltv.com

10 elected officials of Baltimore endorse challenger to longtime sheriff

Sam Cogen, who is challenging longtime incumbent Baltimore City Sheriff John Anderson, received several endorsements Wednesday from elected officials. Anderson has been the city's sheriff since 1989. But a number of city leaders said it's time for him to go, throwing their support behind his opponent. Baltimore City Comptroller Bill...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Brickside Has Closed Permanently in Bethesda

Brickside Food & Drink has announced that the location has closed. The bar and restaurant opened with a prohibition-era them in 2013, by the owners of Adams Morgan’s Grand Central, at 4866 Cordell Ave. After nearly a decade operating in business, the following message was left on the restaurant website:
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Taneytown family sues homebuilder, county over problems in new house

TANEYTOWN, Md. — A Carroll County family said they expected their dream home after their house was built from the ground up, but there were problems. When the 11 News I-Team first met Ryan and Crystal Dorsey and their daughter, Natalie, they sort of lived in a bubble. Parts of the dream home they had built in Taneytown has walls and ceiling wrapped in plastic.
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
237
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy