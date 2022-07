Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t on good terms with Dr. Contessa Metcalfe. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is no stranger to heated moments on the show. And over the years, she’s had her share of feuds. In fact, her friendship with Dr. Simone Whitmore blew up due to the comments she made on social media. Heavenly became upset with Cecil Whitmore for finding humor in Mariah Huq telling Heavenly to pressure wash her house. This led to them clashing on Twitter. But when Heavenly went in on Cecil about not having a job, Simone felt like Heavenly went too far. She felt like Heavenly weaponized something she shared with her in private.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO