Make room on your fridge door, because there's a new crop of condiments you're going to want to try. According to a new report from Whole Foods, brands and consumers have moved far beyond traditional condiments like ketchup and mustard. While those staples are still beloved, shoppers are ready and eager to embrace more worldly picks with bold flavors courtesy of chili, fermented foods, and more. Additionally, given the increased interest in plant-based cooking, it's no surprise that condiments like vegan ranch dressing (along with other flavorful ranch varieties) are becoming more popular.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO