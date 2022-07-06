ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Murders down 11% after spike in killings last year

By Greg Haas
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More murders were committed in downtown Las Vegas than any other part of town in the first half of 2022, but three other areas were close behind.

Overall, homicides were lower in Metro’s jurisdiction. A total of 63 homicides have been reported compared to 71 through the first half of 2021. That’s an 11% decrease. But last year had more murders than most recent years — 152 total for the year.

With 12 homicides on the books through July 1, Metro’s Downtown Area Command had two more killings than the first six months of last year.

Metro reports 11 murders in both the Northwest Area Command and the South Central Area Command, and the Northeast Area Command was close behind with 9 killings.

See a breakdown for each of Metro’s area commands, as well as Henderson and North Las Vegas:

North Las Vegas police report 10 homicides during the first six months of the year, a 23% decrease from last year, when there were 13 people killed.

Henderson police report three homicides through the end of June, a 57% drop after seven murders in the first half of 2021.

No homicides have been reported in Boulder City so far this year.

Statistics from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a 38% decline in homicides involving domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

