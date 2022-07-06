Saint Marys Boys and Girls Club accepting members

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Marys Boys and Girls Club is a safe place for kids during the Summer months and after school.

As part of a fundraising event this year, they hosted their first golf tournament to help raise funds to keep the club going and strong. Over 20 teams participated Friday and what many people don’t see is what goes on inside the almost 100-year facility.

“We are an after-school program and we provide programming to youth in the community grades K-12. We focus on education, rec-sports, character and leadership development, health and wellness. I just have a passion, I think these places. The after-school programs are extremely important for children. A lot of kids need a safe place to go after school, a place to get their homework done and get a meal,” Executive Director Joe Jacob said.

The boys and girls club is also a way for parents to make sure their kids are fed, exercising, socializing, and learning over the summer.

“I really like the community, how we can engage with friends, and the fact that we do a lot of running around and active stuff is definitely my favorite part. I have been doing the school program for three years now and I was like hey I do it during the school year, why not do it year-round,” Member Elijah said.

There is no limit to the number of members that can join the club. At the facility, members can enjoy the gym, food, teaching lessons, a game room and much more. Also, to the public, there is a gym as well as a fitness training class called Jam Cycle.

To join the club just contact the club by email or phone. If they want to try and test it out, they offer day passes where they can come for a day or week and test it out to see if the program does fit. It’s a drop-off program and kids can come anytime from 3-7.

More information can be found by visiting their website as well as their Facebook page.

