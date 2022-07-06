Warning over growing cyber attack threat from Russians as Ukraine war rages

Security services have warned the UK it must be braced for a ‘heightened threat’ of Russian cyber attacks.

The National Cyber Security Centre, part of the communications GCHQ, has urged organisations not to let cyber security staff burnout as it could lead to ‘errors’.

Its guidance told bosses to give frontline cyber staff ‘breaks to recharge’.

Officials urged businesses and public bodies to ‘prepare for the long haul’ as the war in Ukraine continues to rage

The British Army's Twitter and YouTube feeds were hijacked on Sunday with adverts promoting crypto currencies

Officials urged businesses and public bodies to ‘prepare for the long haul’ as the war in Ukraine continues to rage.

It comes after the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked on Sunday to promote cryptocurrency.

Though it was thought to be scammers looking for financial gain, the impact could have been far greater had it been an attack from a hostile state. The Cyber Security Centre said it assessed the cyber threat to the UK as ‘heightened’, and urged organisations ‘not to let their guard down’.

It warned that ‘increased workloads for cyber security staff over an extended period can harm wellbeing and lead to lower productivity, with a potential rise in unsafe behaviours or errors’.

Paul Maddinson, NCSC Director for National Resilience and Strategy, said: ‘From the start of the conflict in Ukraine, we have been asking organisations to strengthen their cyber defences to help keep the UK secure, and many have done so.

‘But it’s now clear that we’re in this for the long haul and it’s vital that organisations support their staff through this demanding period of heightened cyber threat.

‘We have produced new guidance to help organisations do this, and I would encourage them to follow our advice to help sustain their strengthened cyber posture.’