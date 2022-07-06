ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Warning over growing cyber attack threat from Russians as Ukraine war rages

By Jim Norton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Security services have warned the UK it must be braced for a ‘heightened threat’ of Russian cyber attacks.

The National Cyber Security Centre, part of the communications GCHQ, has urged organisations not to let cyber security staff burnout as it could lead to ‘errors’.

Its guidance told bosses to give frontline cyber staff ‘breaks to recharge’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRT7K_0gVr6hZR00
Security services have warned the UK it must be braced for a ‘heightened threat’ of Russian cyber attacks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xopkO_0gVr6hZR00
Officials urged businesses and public bodies to ‘prepare for the long haul’ as the war in Ukraine continues to rage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3y9c_0gVr6hZR00
The British Army's Twitter and YouTube feeds were hijacked on Sunday with adverts promoting crypto currencies

Officials urged businesses and public bodies to ‘prepare for the long haul’ as the war in Ukraine continues to rage.

It comes after the Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked on Sunday to promote cryptocurrency.

Though it was thought to be scammers looking for financial gain, the impact could have been far greater had it been an attack from a hostile state. The Cyber Security Centre said it assessed the cyber threat to the UK as ‘heightened’, and urged organisations ‘not to let their guard down’.

It warned that ‘increased workloads for cyber security staff over an extended period can harm wellbeing and lead to lower productivity, with a potential rise in unsafe behaviours or errors’.

Paul Maddinson, NCSC Director for National Resilience and Strategy, said: ‘From the start of the conflict in Ukraine, we have been asking organisations to strengthen their cyber defences to help keep the UK secure, and many have done so.

‘But it’s now clear that we’re in this for the long haul and it’s vital that organisations support their staff through this demanding period of heightened cyber threat.

‘We have produced new guidance to help organisations do this, and I would encourage them to follow our advice to help sustain their strengthened cyber posture.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russian Troops’ Embarrassing Drunkfest in Ukraine Prompts Alcohol Bans

Russian troops are hitting the bottle so hard that they're banned from buying alcohol in some regions of partly occupied territories in Ukraine, according to General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The soldiers are getting so drunk while trying to fight in the war in Ukraine that they’re...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat#Computer Security#Ukraine#Communications Security#Cyberattack#Russians#Gchq#The Cyber Security Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Combat Drone Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

If confirmed, this would be the latest suspected Ukrainian cross-border attack since the war began on February 24. Two Ukrainian combat drones struck a major Russian oil refinery, according to local officials. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region stated on Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone hit a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

469K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy