'Time for me to grow up!' Geordie Shore star Daniel Thomas-Tuck announces he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Melissa Wood

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Daniel Thomas-Tuck has announced he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Melissa Wood.

The Geordie Shore star, 28, is famed for starring on series four and five of the hit MTV reality show.

He shared an ultrasound scan on their unborn baby, and told his 148,000 followers that they were due in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJkOP_0gVr6IhO00
Baby joy! Daniel Thomas-Tuck has announced he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Melissa Wood

Daniel wrote: 'Due January 2023. Time for me to grow up!'

He was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages from his friends, family and fans.

And his former Geordie Shore co-stars were among those wishing the couple the very best.

Kyle Christie, who is dad to nine-month-old son Crew, wrote: 'Buzzing for you mate, best feeling ever, congrats.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Hc9b_0gVr6IhO00
Shot to fame: The Geordie Shore star, 28, is famed for starring on series four and five of the hit MTV reality show

While Ricci Guarnaccio added: "HUGE congrats to both of you brother! Will be hellish parents ma boiiii.

'PS does this mean we can have lots of nights out before the long nights begin?!'

Daniel shot to fame on Geordie Shore back in 2012 at just 18 years old, where he became known for his preference for older ladies.

He stayed with the show for two series, before quitting before the cast headed to Australia for season six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENsT5_0gVr6IhO00
Congrats! He shared an ultrasound scan on their unborn baby, and told his 148,000 followers that they were due in January

At the time, he said: 'Geordie Shore' continues to be an amazing part of my life, meeting mint people in and out the house and visiting fantastic places and countries.

'I'm really gonna miss living with everyone as they're like a second family to me, especially the lads.

'I've decided not to head to Australia with the rest of the crew and am staying in Newcastle where in intend to pursue some exciting personal projects and to continue to chase MILFs!'

He then briefly returned to the show in 2016, for the Big Birthday Battle anniversary special.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzcrT_0gVr6IhO00
Back in the day: Daniel shot to fame on Geordie Shore back in 2012 at just 18 years old, where he became known for his preference for older ladies

