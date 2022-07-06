Owner Jody Allen: Seahawks, Trail Blazers are not for sale

Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks chair Jody Allen Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Jody Allen, who serves as chair of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and NBA's Portland Trail Blazers said in a statement Tuesday that neither team will be under new ownership any time soon.

"As we've stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening," Allen's statement read. "A time will come when that changes given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity scan take 10 to 20 years to wind down. There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the team must be sold. "Until then, my focus — and that of our teams — is on winning."

Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, owned both the Seahawks and Trail Blazers for more than 20 years before his death in 2018. Allen's estimated net worth was more than $20 billion at the time of his death. His sister, Jody, has managed the Paul G. Allen Trust in the years since his death.

In June, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky were in talks to purchase the Trail Blazers and made a written offer that exceeded $2 billion.

Forbes most recently valuated the Seahawks at $3.5 billion and the Trail Blazers at $2.05 billion.