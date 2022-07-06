ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Red Sox set to bring up top pitching prospect for Wednesday matchup

By Sam Friedman
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Boston Red Sox have announced that they will be starting top pitching prospect Brayan Bello for their game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

The Red Sox organization is extremely high on the 23-year old, who is forced into the lineup due to injuries to Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock (who may be returning soon, but likely in a bullpen role).

Bello is coming up at the exact right time with the injuries in the bullpen. The Red Sox offense has been incredible so far this season, bolstered by Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez. The pitching has shockingly been solid as well, but adding a young arm can never hurt.

Boston Red Sox should be hyped by Brayan Bello promotion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDHUX_0gVr3V2E00
Worcester Red Sox/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chris Sale is also meant to return soon, as he is slated to pitch for the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate in Worchester on Wednesday. The highly fragile rotation has pitched much better than expected to this point in the season, but Brayan Bello should be able to provide a little extra firepower for the time being. He has a fastball that can top 100 as well as a solid changeup and slider to boot.

Brayan Bello stats (2022): 10-4 record, 2.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 114 strikeouts in 85 innings

The 6-foot-1 Dominican native has a lot of similar comparisons to another Dominican product, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez. I am already upset with myself for writing that sentence but the similarities are there. Bello has a lot of movement from his fastball, and the ball seems to zip out of his hand upon release.

Rarely does Red Sox nation get excited about a pitching prospect, so this is a big moment for the team and the city who are in desperate need of pitching help. After all, Bello entered this season as Boston’s No. 4-ranked prospect according to MLB.com.

To name a few of the highly touted pitchers to come out of the Red Sox Farm system: Daniel Bard, Clay Buchholtz, Jonathan Papelbon and Jon Lester. Yes, I know what you’re thinking, Papelbon and Lester were very good pitchers in their time. The caveat? This was almost 20 years ago and the other two pitchers listed were lackluster.

The Red Sox have never been known for their pitching prowess, so having a stud with very similar characteristics as arguably the best pitcher of all time is an exciting prospect. It could be a short stint in the majors for Brayan Bello, as all of the injured pitchers will be returning before the end of the season. Either way, it will be exciting to see the youngster pitch over the next few weeks.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
