California State

California voters will see 7 ballot initiatives in November

By Ashley Zavala
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — From abortion rights to sports betting, California voters will weigh in on seven ballot initiatives this year.

The propositions qualified either because of action the state legislature took or the citizens’ ballot initiative process.

The first voters will see on this year’s ballot is Proposition 1, which relates to abortion. It asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to choose abortion and contraception.

Californians unable to pay their rent can still receive assistance from programs

The next two propositions are expected to be this year’s big ballot box fight on sports betting.

Proposition 26 allows federally recognized Native American tribes to operate sports wagering, roulette and dice games on tribal lands.

Proposition 27 would legalize online and mobile sports wagering, allowing Californians to use sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Supporters of Prop 26 oppose this measure.

Proposition 28 would provide additional funding for arts and music education in all K-12 public schools, including charter schools.

No ‘affordable’ and ‘desirable’ counties left in California, study finds. These places come closest

For the third time, voters will be asked to weigh in on another attempt to regulate dialysis providers with Proposition 29. Similar initiatives failed in 2018 and 2020. This year’s version requires a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant, with six months of relevant experience, to be on-site during treatment at outpatient kidney dialysis clinics.

Proposition 30 would boost funding for zero-emission vehicle infrastructure including incentives to buy the cars and charging stations. It would increase taxes on those with personal income over $2 million by 1.75%.

Last but certainly not the least contentious, Proposition 31 aims to halt a state law from going into effect that bans the retail sale of some flavored tobacco products across California. The legislature approved the ban in 2020.

KRON4 News

