Flood Advisory issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 23:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Glacier; Hill; Judith Basin; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Pondera; Teton; Toole THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 447 TO EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MONTANA THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MONTANA CASCADE FERGUS JUDITH BASIN IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA BLAINE CHOUTEAU GLACIER HILL LIBERTY PONDERA TETON TOOLE IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA LEWIS AND CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUGUSTA, BELT, BIG SANDY, BRADY, BROWNING, BYNUM, CARTER, CASCADE, CHESTER, CHINOOK, CHOTEAU, CONRAD, CUT BANK, DUTTON, FAIRFIELD, FLESHER PASS, FORT BENTON, GRASS RANGE, GREAT FALLS, HARLEM, HAVRE, HAYS, HEART BUTTE, HELENA, HOBSON, KINGS HILL PASS, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, LINCOLN, LOGAN PASS, MACDONALD PASS, MARIAS PASS, RAYNESFORD, ROCKY BOY, ROGERS PASS, RUDYARD, SHELBY, STANFORD, SUNBURST, WHITLASH, AND WINIFRED.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO