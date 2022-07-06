ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, MO

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Shelby FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Missouri, including the following county, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 156 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shelbina, Clarence, Shelbyville, Maud, Emden and Hunnewell.
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY COUNTY At 117 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shelbina, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shelbina and Emden. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHELBY COUNTY, MO

