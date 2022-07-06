Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 09:14:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Shelby FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Missouri, including the following county, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 300 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 156 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shelbina, Clarence, Shelbyville, Maud, Emden and Hunnewell.

SHELBY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO