Lexus Chantell Massey Wilson age 23 of Leitchfield died June 29, 2022. The Leitchfield native was a homemaker and a graduate of Edmonson County High Schoool. At the age of 12 she was saved at Green Meadows United Baptist Church. Lexus was a loving mother, daughter and sister. Lexus was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Edna Cook and paternal grandfather Lemuel Massey.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO