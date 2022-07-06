ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Crews working the scene of large fire in Russell neighborhood

WHAS11
WHAS11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the blaze broke out in the intersection of South 31st Street and...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Russell, KY
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Louisville, KY
Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
River, KY
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

Fire crews battle fire at warehouse in northwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro firefighters say a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood is under control. According to Louisville Metro Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper, just after 7:30 p.m., fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire near the 3000 block of River Park Drive. Crews arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Big Nita's Cheesecakes food truck burglarized, 'completely trashed'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The owners of a Louisville business are staring at a big loss after someone burglarized their food truck this week. Someone broke into the food truck of Big Nita's Cheesecakes on Wednesday night and took everything. "This is so wrong," owner Nicolee Burks said in a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood

Your Money: Indiana small business, Food court prices, Stranger Things, Sports betting apps users. Costco just raised prices of two food court favorites. Also, Indiana ranked high in the nation for small business job growth in June. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lfd#Android
953wiki.com

Home in Milton Lost To Devestating Fire

(PHOTO COURTESY OF MILTON FIRE AND RESCUE) At 10:01 p.m. on July 2nd, crews from Milton Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire at 4058 Coopers Bottom Rd. Crews arrived on the scene and located a residential structure fully engulfed in flames. Crews from Milton Fire, Bedford Fire, The City of Madison Fire, Madison Township Fire, and Trimble County EMS worked for a couple of hours to get the fire out. The owners of the residence were not home at the time of the fire. They did lose a couple of family pets in the fire. The house received major damage from the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined but after investigations, it does appear to be electrical in nature.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Kenwood Hill, Auburndale neighborhoods

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed and another injured in a shooting near the edge of Louisville's Kenwood Hill and Auburndale neighborhoods Thursday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, Third Division officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7300 block of Southside Drive around 5:20 p.m. That's near Auburndale Park between New Cut Road and Palatka Road.
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man dies in 'workplace accident' near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died Wednesday night in what police are calling a "workplace accident" near Valley Station. Officers from LMPD's 3rd Division responded to the 7200 block of Orell Road to assist the PRP fire Department on a trench rescue. Despite rescue efforts, LMPD pronounced a man...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHAS11

Coroner identifies man killed in fatal accident off Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal accident that happened Wednesday evening. Police say officers responded to a call around 7 p.m. of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at Westport Road and Northumberland Drive. Their initial investigation shows the driver of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man dead after motorcycle accident on Westport Road, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a motorcycle accident Wednesday on Westport Road. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Mitchell said investigators believe the driver of a passenger vehicle was driving westbound on Westport Road when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Name released of boy shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the teenager killed in a shooting in Park Hill over the weekend has been released. Allen Wilson, 13, was shot on Wilson Avenue close to Dixie Highway Saturday morning. Wilson was found by police and was taken to the hospital, he died the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Fire Department Arson Investigators arrest juvenile in connection to warehouse fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department Arson Investigators arrested a juvenile in connection to the commercial warehouse fire that happened Tuesday evening. The LFD Arson Bureau's investigation determined the cause to be incendiary based on witnesses and surveillance video according to a spokesperson. The juvenile has been charged with Arson 1, however, LFD Arson Investigators are still investigating they said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy