Crews working the scene of large fire in Russell neighborhood

(PHOTO COURTESY OF MILTON FIRE AND RESCUE) At 10:01 p.m. on July 2nd, crews from Milton Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire at 4058 Coopers Bottom Rd. Crews arrived on the scene and located a residential structure fully engulfed in flames. Crews from Milton Fire, Bedford Fire, The City of Madison Fire, Madison Township Fire, and Trimble County EMS worked for a couple of hours to get the fire out. The owners of the residence were not home at the time of the fire. They did lose a couple of family pets in the fire. The house received major damage from the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined but after investigations, it does appear to be electrical in nature.

MADISON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO