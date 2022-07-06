ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW’s Plans for PAC as the All-Atlantic Champion

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAC won a four-way match to become the first All-Atlantic Champion, as was seen at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. AEW President Tony Khan discussed the company’s plans for PAC’s title reign during an appearance on...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

DDP’s Wife Walked Out Of The Room During Recent WWE Match

Not many matches in WWE have received the type of reaction that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins got from their Hell in a Cell encounter at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. Days before, Rhodes completely tore his right pectoral muscle, but the American Nightmare was determined to compete against Rollins inside the massive structure, leading to some undeniably gruesome, if instantly iconic, images.
WWE
PWMania

News on Chris Jericho and the Ruby Soho Attack Segment on AEW Dynamite

In a backstage segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho gave Tay Conti the go-ahead to attack Ruby Soho and break her arm. As seen in the video down below, Tony Schiavone was interviewing Eddie Kingston in the ring while he was expressing his desire to still taste Chris Jericho’s blood. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Conti, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard) then appeared on the big screen with Jericho. Soho was being forced to stand near an open back door on a white SUV.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Feels Liv Morgan is Playing a Pro Wrestler as Opposed to Being One

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Liv Morgan’s promo from the July 4th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW on Busted Open Radio. “I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorise a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.’ Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Shota Umino
ComicBook

AEW's Jon Moxley Announced for NJPW Music City Mayhem

The AEW Interim World Champion just defended his Championship on AEW Dynamite, and now it has been announced that Moxley will also be competing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's upcoming Music City Mayhem event. The event is part of Starrcast's extensive list of events during the weekend of WWE's SummerSlam, and NJPW revealed that Moxley's opponent will be El Desperado in a No Disqualifications match. The match will be the main event, and while no other matches have been confirmed for the event yet, the recently returned Kushida is also on the poster. You can check out the official press release from NJPW on the main event below.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Turns Down Darby Allin Handshake After Dynamite

When “AEW Dynamite” went off the air on television, it was with Jon Moxley celebrating the fact that he had just successfully defended the AEW Interim World Championship against Brody King, but for fans in the arena, that was not the end of the show. FITE TV shared...
WWE
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
PWMania

Marko Stunt Reacts to Christian Cage Mentioning Him During AEW Dynamite

Former AEW star Marko Stunt spoke with Steve Fall of NBCSports.com about being addressed by Christian Cage in an episode of AEW Dynamite. “I was not let aware. I was not aware it was going to be said or anything or that my name was going to be thrown out in any context, because it hasn’t been since October. To do it in that context, I thought it was kind of lame. It makes sense, though, in a way. I was part of that group before him and what he’s basically saying is, he came in and got me fired. In a story sense, love it. In real life sense [throws hands up], it is what it is, I guess.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Atlantic Championship#England#Combat#All Atlantic Champion#Revolution Pro#Bastardpac#Revpro
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Results – July 6, 2022

It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest edition of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program tonight at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show from the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York is the first...
ROCHESTER, NY
PWMania

Backstage Latest on Bayley’s WWE Status

Bayley is getting ready to step back into the WWE ring. After sharing a footage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this week that begins with her boots in the ring and concludes with a shot of the Performance Center’s rings, Bayley stoked rumors about her status with the company. Below is a video of that clip.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

This Friday night, WWE will broadcast SmackDown from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. There are 1,258 tickets left for the show after 7,358 were distributed, according to WrestleTix. Here is the current line-up for the show:. – Roman Reigns returns. – Ronda Rousey responds to Liv Morgan’s title win...
FORT WORTH, TX
PWMania

ECW Photographer James Francis Quigley IV Passes Away

James Francis “Quigs” Quigley IV, a former ECW photographer, has died, according to a report from Pwinsider. Quigley had been battling cancer while being only 48 years old. Quigley was the official photographer for ECWWrestling.com. PWMania.com offers our deepest condolences to James Francis “Quigs” Quigley IV’s family and...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Touts AEW Viewership Streak

AEW CEO Tony Khan took to social media this afternoon to tout the success of AEW “Dynamite.”. “Dynamite” was the #1 show on Nielsen’s Wednesday cable/satellite ratings for three straight weeks. Khan tweeted, “The #1 show on @nielsen’s Wednesday cable/satellite ratings for 3 straight weeks: Wednesday Night...
WWE
PWMania

Why Bryan Danielson’s Absence From AEW Is Said to Be “Very Concerning”

Bryan Danielson is currently out of action with AEW, and when it was reported that he couldn’t travel to an event, there was early concern about the seriousness of Danielson’s condition. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com expressed worry over the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said:. “I’m very...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Moved to the SmackDown Brand

As expected, Liv Morgan has now officially left RAW and joined the SmackDown roster following an update to the internal WWE roster. The decision to have her defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view led to the action. She has now officially switched to the blue brand, according to PWInsider.
PWMania

Rumored John Cena Match Not Taking Place at WWE SummerSlam

It appears that John Cena won’t compete at WWE SummerSlam later this month. As PWMania.com previously reported, Theory and US Champion Bobby Lashley engaged in an in-ring confrontation to open Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory revealed that he would face Lashley again for the U.S. Title...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Turning Heel, Title Match Set for Next Week’s Dynamite

Wednesday night, there was further conflict between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Lee and Strickland competed against The Butcher and The Blade on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite show. The running tackle Lee unintentionally applied to his teammate was the result of a communication error. Although Swerve and Lee won...
WWE
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results for 7/8/2022

After Dynamite had finished airing, the July 8 episode of AEW Rampage was taped in the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, New York. Full spoilers are below:. – Eddie Kingston defeated Konosoke Takeshita. – Serena Deeb and ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez defeated Kayla Sparks and...
ROCHESTER, NY
PWMania

Four Matches Revealed for This Week’s AEW Rampage

Following this week’s edition of Dynamite, four matchups have been announced for this Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage. There will be matches featuring Konosuke Takeshita and Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy and Tony Nese, and others. Full Rampage spoilers are available by clicking here. You can check out...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy