AEW’s Plans for PAC as the All-Atlantic Champion

Former AEW star Marko Stunt spoke with Steve Fall of NBCSports.com about being addressed by Christian Cage in an episode of AEW Dynamite. “I was not let aware. I was not aware it was going to be said or anything or that my name was going to be thrown out in any context, because it hasn’t been since October. To do it in that context, I thought it was kind of lame. It makes sense, though, in a way. I was part of that group before him and what he’s basically saying is, he came in and got me fired. In a story sense, love it. In real life sense [throws hands up], it is what it is, I guess.”

