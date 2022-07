TILLER, Ore. -- A note recently posted on the window of the Tiller post office announced the office will have its last day of official business today, July 7. The announcement came with little prior warning, surprising residents of the rural community in Douglas County. The note claims that the lease for the post office building will be expiring July 31, forcing the government office to vacate of the premises. The note also states that all PO boxes will be moved to Days Creek until further notice, meaning Tiller residents will have to drive 15 miles to pick up their PO box mail.

TILLER, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO