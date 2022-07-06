New Haven Board of Alders approves Karl R. Jacobson as the city’s new police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Board of Alders voted unanimously to approve Karl R. Jacobson as the next Chief of Police for the New Haven Police Department, according to Mayor Elicker.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced Jacobson as his nominee to become the next New Haven Police Chief in May. Jacobson has been serving as the city’s assistant police chief.

Mayor Elicker originally announced former interim Renee Dominguez as his nominee to become chief but his selection was rejected by the city’s board of alders.

Judge orders New Haven acting police chief to vacate position



Regina Rush-Kittle is currently serving as the city’s Acting Police Chief in the interim. She will resume her responsibilities as the city’s Chief Administrative Officer when the new chief is sworn in, according to officials.

Elicker announces nominee for next New Haven police chief

Mayor Elicker released the following statement in response to the New Haven Board of Alders approving Jacobson as the city’s new police chief on Tuesday evening:



“For the last fifteen years, Karl Jacobson has served the City of New Haven with distinction, and I am confident he is the right person to lead the New Haven Police Department at this critical time.</p>



A top priority for all New Haven residents is public safety. Karl Jacobson and I share a similar vision for the New Haven Police Department: one that utilizes community-based policing, one of deep respect and partnership with the community, and one of a holistic approach to public safety that moves beyond a policing-only paradigm. While we’ve made notable progress on all these fronts, we also know we have much more work to do – especially in light of recent events – and I am confident that Karl Jacobson is the leader to help us get there. As we saw in the public testimony at last week’s committee hearing and in today’s unanimous vote by the full Board of Alders, Karl Jacobson is deeply respected and supported by both the New Haven community and the New Haven Police Department. I am confident that, building on that trust, Karl Jacobson will be able to provide the police department with the long-term leadership that both our residents and officers need and deserve.



I am grateful to the Board of Alders for their vote of approval, and I look forward to swearing-in Karl Jacobson as New Haven’s next Chief of Police.”





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.