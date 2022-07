BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground remains closed due to a bear that has shown "no fear of humans." The public is not allowed to enter Fourth Iron Campground in the White Mountains after Forest Service workers on Sunday spotted the black bear that had grown accustomed to receiving "food rewards" and was no longer afraid of people. Authorities said they had to cite "several parties" on Monday that "ignored the closure signs at the parking lot and entered anyway."

