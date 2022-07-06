Man charged with sexual battery

One of the most popular stage musicals based on a movie is opening at the Vero Beach Theatre Guild. It’s “Footloose the Musical,” and from all the buzz at the theater, tickets are selling fast. The stage musical came out in 1998 and was based on the 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and John Lithgow. The storyline follows Ren, who, after being abandoned by his father, moves with his mother from fast-paced, open-minded Chicago to a small farming town of Bomont. Ren soon discovers that the town is under the thumb of a local preacher, who has banned dancing in order to control the town’s youth. As expected, the preacher’s daughter, Ariel, falls for Ren. In comes Ariel’s boyfriend, Chuck, who spreads false rumors. Of course, the town’s youth rebel and go “footloose” with some great Oscar- and Tony-nominated songs by Tom Snow, Jim Steinman and Dean Pitchford. Odds are, you’re probably humming the theme right now. The show’s storyline also digs a little deeper about a son longing for his father who walked out and a father longing for the son he lost. “Footloose the Musical” performs 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, from July 8-31 at the Vero Beach Theatre Guild, 2020 San Juan Ave. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 772-562-8300 or visit VeroBeachTheatreGuild.com.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO