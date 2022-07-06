ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Man charged with sexual battery

By Nick Samuel
veronews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVERO BEACH — A 20-year-old man who police said sexually assaulted a woman in the downtown area, was jailed last week. Malcolm Jahmal Scott Ellison, of the 2200 block of Waterside Lane, was charged with sexual battery with threat of violence and...

veronews.com

veronews.com

Shores cop facing felony charges in domestic dispute

A now-former Indian River Shores Public Safety Department officer faces two felony charges and a first-degree misdemeanor in connection with what police say was a violent domestic dispute at a Brevard County hotel last week. Solomon “Joe” Parrish, 55, was arrested at his home in Sebastian after getting into an...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: July 6

Joel Allen Cross, 39, homeless, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $5,500 bond; Charge(s): burglary, second-degree petit theft. Mark Andrew Daniel, 59, of the 1400 block of 90th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $1,000 bond; Charge(s): battery, assault. Byron Reynard Harvey, 47, of the 1800 block of Woodland Circle,...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen SUV

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 47-year-old man who officials said stole a sports utility vehicle, then led deputies on a two-county chase before crashing, was arrested last week. Byron Reynard Harvey, of the 1800 block of Woodland Circle, Vero Beach, was charged with grand theft, fleeing and eluding a police officer and no valid driver’s license. Harvey was held Thursday at the Indian River County Jail on $21,000 bond.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: July 7

Marjorie Jean McBrierty Mastrangelo, 84, Vero Beach. Marjorie Jean McBrierty Mastrangelo, 84, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Ormond Beach, Florida, Rosehaven, Maryland and Bowie, Maryland passed away on June 13, 2022 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. Marjorie was born on June 19,1937, in Hartford, Connecticut,...
veronews.com

48th Aerial Antics Youth Circus – Aug. 4, 5 & 6 – Saint Edward’s School – Vero Beach

RE: HEROES & VILLAINS, THE 48TH ANNUAL AERIAL ANTICS YOUTH CIRCUS. HEROES & VILLAINS, THE 48TH ANNUAL AERIAL ANTICS YOUTH CIRCUS. Preparations are underway for the City of Vero Beach Recreation Department’s impressive and creative production of the Aerial Antics Youth Circus. This year’s performance, titled Heroes and Villains, will leave audiences awestruck while honoring 48 years of providing gymnastics, dance and circus instruction to the youth of Indian River County.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

The Rotary Clubs of Indian River County get a new “AG” Assistant Governor

Richard Giessert, Marine Bank Vice President SBA Loan Officer, Past President and a past membership Chair of Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach has been named the Indian River County Rotary Assistant Governor (AG). This is a first move into a district position for Richard and he replaces Elaine Jones of the Oceanside Club. Elaine now moves to AG Coordinator with District 6930 (Titusville to Boca and out to Okeechobee).
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Rotary District 6930’s 2022-23 Governor Louis “Buck” Vocelle

On July 1st, 2022, Attorney Louis “Buck” Vocelle, Jr. takes the reigns of Governor of Rotary District 6930. This district covers 46 current Rotary Clubs from Titusville to Boca Raton and out west to Pahokee and Okeechobee. Buck’s granddad, James T. Vocelle, was a Rotarian in the Vero...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

New South Beach restaurant to be built on site of old Charley Brown’s

There probably will never again be a salad bar on the site of the popular old Charley Brown’s steakhouse on South Beach. But by the 20th anniversary of the 2004 hurricanes, island residents may finally find a restaurant there once again – and possibly, it might even be the temporary home of The Tides.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Pamela Santa joins International Cultural Exchange Services

Pamela Santa joins International Cultural Exchange Services. Vero Beach, FL – 7/7/2022 – International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomes Pamela Santa as a new Local Coordinator. “I have lived in Vero Beach for the past 10 years. I enjoy living in this small town near the beach. My...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Galleries at First Pres Presents: Summer Art Show

June 24, 2022, Vero Beach – The Galleries at First Pres will offer an opening reception of the Summer Art Show on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00pm. The show will feature the works of local artists Bruno Paz, Pamela Schwartz, and Huey Zaplin. The galleries are located throughout the campus of First Presbyterian Church at 520 Royal Palm Boulevard in Vero Beach. Admission is free, light refreshments will be provided.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Ballet Vero Beach Announces Chicago Dance Crash

Chicago Dance Crash will premiere their 20th Anniversary Production, Boomsday,. prior to a debut in Chicago. Ballet Vero Beach is thrilled to announce Chicago Dance Crash as the invited company for this year’s Riverside Dance Festival. The Festival arrives at Riverside Theatre on August 5, 2022 at 7:30 and August 6, 2022 at 7:30. Continuing our pursuit of bringing the best of dance to our own backyard, Ballet Vero Beach presents, in partnership with Riverside Theatre, this awe inspiring troupe. Chicago Dance Crash fuses Hip Hop and Contemporary dance to create original narrative works that are accessible, entertaining, and energetic. Don’t miss this acclaimed company as they kick off their 20th anniversary season right here in Vero Beach!
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Student Summer Dance Workshops: July 25-August 6, 2022

Love to dance? Be part of Florida’s most exciting dance workshop program for students ages 10 and up through college aged. The Riverside Dance Festival is a unique experience in Intensive Summer Study (July 25-Aug 6) presented by Riverside Theatre and Ballet Vero Beach. Accepted students will experience day-to-day life with Chicago Dance Crash. Students will have the opportunity to take daily technique classes in Ballet and Contemporary Dance forms from Chicago Dance Crash and Riverside’s own distinguished faculty. Students will also participate in master classes, open rehearsals, and work towards the creation of their own work to be performed alongside Chicago Dance Crash in a mixed repertory concert to culminate the festival on August 6. Tuition is $500 for this unique 2-week dance experience. Room, Board, Meal plan is available as an additional option. Applications due by July 24.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Full steam ahead on fundraising for World War II tribute

At their final luncheon of the season, Military Officers Association of America, Indian River County Chapter members and visitors viewed plans to build a World War II tribute on Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary. The WWII project has been approved by VMIS, city and county leadership, and MOAA is now actively...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Fittest, fastest stand out at grueling Vero Beach Triathlon

Athletes from across the country kicked it into high gear during the second annual Vero Beach Triathlon held at South Beach Park. Participants endured challengingly choppy waters before running up the wide beach to the parking area and jumping on bikes for the second half of the grueling ordeal. The final leg of the beachside triathlon was a flat-out run, each of the challenges pitting serious athletes against one another and the elements.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Theatre Guild kicks it up a notch with ‘Footloose’

One of the most popular stage musicals based on a movie is opening at the Vero Beach Theatre Guild. It’s “Footloose the Musical,” and from all the buzz at the theater, tickets are selling fast. The stage musical came out in 1998 and was based on the 1984 movie starring Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and John Lithgow. The storyline follows Ren, who, after being abandoned by his father, moves with his mother from fast-paced, open-minded Chicago to a small farming town of Bomont. Ren soon discovers that the town is under the thumb of a local preacher, who has banned dancing in order to control the town’s youth. As expected, the preacher’s daughter, Ariel, falls for Ren. In comes Ariel’s boyfriend, Chuck, who spreads false rumors. Of course, the town’s youth rebel and go “footloose” with some great Oscar- and Tony-nominated songs by Tom Snow, Jim Steinman and Dean Pitchford. Odds are, you’re probably humming the theme right now. The show’s storyline also digs a little deeper about a son longing for his father who walked out and a father longing for the son he lost. “Footloose the Musical” performs 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, from July 8-31 at the Vero Beach Theatre Guild, 2020 San Juan Ave. Tickets are $20 to $40. Call 772-562-8300 or visit VeroBeachTheatreGuild.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

McKee Botanical Garden receives 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

MCKEE BOTANICAL GARDEN RECEIVES 2022 TRIPADVISOR TRAVELERS’ CHOICE AWARD. ONCE AGAIN FOR GREAT SERVICE AND EXPERIENCES PROVIDED TO VISITORS. VERO BEACH, FL – July 7, 2022 – McKee Botanical Garden announced it has been recognized by TripAdvisor as a 2022 Travelers’ Choice award winner for its great service and experiences provided to its members and guests. The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveler reviews from visitors around the globe on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, McKee Botanical Garden stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to its members and visitors.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Three cheers for Guild’s multi-season Genie Awards gala

Vero Beach Theatre Guild supporters partied at a Mystery on the Nile-themed Genie Awards presentation at the theater to celebrate three seasons’ worth of opening nights, the awards presentations having been put on hold the past couple of years. In true form, the thespians came attired in costumes befitting a cruise down the Nile – a nod to Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Nile,” which is scheduled to close out the upcoming Season 65 in May 2023.
VERO BEACH, FL

