ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stutsman County, ND

St. Paul Township Requests Loan for Project Cost

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Commission moved ahead with helping St. Paul Township with the cost of a project. Representative Tom Kleven says the project is finished, but they needed...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Grievance Committee Upholds Employee Termination

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Grievance Committee met Thursday morning regarding a complaint filed regarding the termination of an employee from Stutsman County Corrections. County HR Director Shannon Davis says the employee had requested to change the status of her employment from a termination to a resignation.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Woman Remembered for Unselfish Service

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City and many others will remember Barb Henke for her unselfish acts of service through the American Red Cross Association and her many other ventures. Henke passed away recently after a brief fight with stomach cancer. She was 71. Barb and her husband...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Mayor Directs Flags at Half-staff for Police Chief

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Mayor Tom Erdmann is directing flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Police Chief Brandon Sola. Sola died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday, June 28 near Fargo. He was the Chief of Police in Carrington since April 2022. He was also a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003.
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Wes Anderson; 25 Years At The Barnes County Historical

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – I find it hard to believe it has been twenty-five years since I was hired to be the first “professional” curator for the Barnes County Historical Society Museum. I must have been having fun as the time has flown by. I have become part of the furniture around here! I guess the day I started was the sound of a square peg fitting tightly into a square hole. The first day I started was July 7th, 1997. I was to help Elma Rambow with one of her famous rummage sales she conducted for the benefit of the new museum on Central Ave. I had been hired in June to be “Volunteer Coordinator (Intern Status)” I remember being one of three candidates interviewed one night in the area now occupied by the train set. Eileen Starr from Valley City State University, (and my boss at the planetarium for the previous three years) was on the board and I think played a big part in getting me hired. I was graduating in May with a History/Social-Science BA Degree from the college and really didn’t know what I was going to do with it. The opportunity to work for the museum showed up with the donation of the Fair Store. The other two candidates, one was already running another museum in a community north of here and I think the other was a museum studies graduate. I didn’t think I’d have much of a prayer other than I was local and I worked cheap and was willing to learn on the job (and Eileen put in a really good word for me).
BARNES COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Government
Stutsman County, ND
Government
County
Stutsman County, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
newsdakota.com

Richard Marvin Huseby

Richard Marvin Huseby, or Rick as everyone called him, life started on March 18 1952. He was born into the world to Lorraine (Ruud) and Marvin Huseby. Two sisters welcomed him home, Sharon and Linda. Rick passed away on July 5, 2022 at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City, ND. He...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Fundraiser Tonight for SMP Health – Ave Maria Volunteers

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – SMP Health – Ave Maria has been celebrating 60 years in the community and its support all year long. Tonight, July 7, they’re hosting a Family Fun Night to show their appreciation and raise funds for their volunteers. Annie Hancock is the Development...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

33rd Annual Dakota Classic Mod Tour – July 9th

JAMESTOWN, ND. (JamestownSpeedway.com) – Drivers and Fans: This Saturday, July 9th, a huge event is going to happen at the Jamestown Speedway. On Saturday night, July 9th @ 7:00 PM, the Jamestown Speedway will return to racing with Opening Night of the 33rd Annual Dakota Classic Modified Tour presented by Corral Sales RV!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Loan#Attorneys#The Sheriff S Department#States Attorneys Office#Social Services Vav Boxes#The Sheriff S Office
newsdakota.com

Garcia Named Unison Bank Artist of the Month

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Unison Bank) – Unison Bank announced that José Garcia is the organization’s Artist of the Month for July 2022. Each month, Unison Bank features local artists, photographers, quilters and creators, and their products or services. Since 2013, they have featured 96 artisans. Garcia, a client...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

North Country Trail Thru-hiker Event in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The public is invited to a free program on Tuesday, July 12th at Brockopp Brewing from 6-7:30pm hosted by the North Country Trail Association’s Sheyenne River Valley (SRV) Chapter that will feature current North Country National Scenic Trail thru-hiker and Michigan author Joan Young.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Know the Difference; Labeling Important for Household Items

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Is that apple juice or Pine-Sol?. Kids who can’t yet read labels may not know the difference. Jamestown Ambulance crews shared information on this and more during the Kids Safety Day event on Thursday, June 30th. EMT Tyler Spanier says if children or adults...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Suspect Arrested After July 4th Home Invasion

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Hogansburg, NY man was arrested following a reported burglary Monday, July 4th. Jamestown Police report that just before 10 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of 4 St NE to investigate a report of a residence being burglarized. “The resident was not...
JAMESTOWN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newsdakota.com

2022 Independence Day Parade Winners Announced

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It was a warm afternoon for the 2022 Independence Day parade sponsored by the Carrington Area Chamber of Commerce. Approximately 70 units participated along a route down Main Street and passed Golden Acres Manor, Bethel Chapel and Trinity Lutheran Church. Parade judges chose Gary and...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off Returns July 9th

DICKEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 13th annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off will be held outside of the Dickey Bar on Saturday, July 9th. All proceeds will be given to Hospice of the Red River Valley in memory of loved ones who have passed away, most of whom have received Hospice care in the community.
DICKEY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Legion Baseball Alumni Weekend

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City legion alumni will be honored in Valley City this upcoming weekend. The current team will host Grafton on Friday in a 9-inning game that begins at 6:30PM. Alumni will be throwing out the first pitch. Saturday’s list of activities are as...
VALLEY CITY, ND
wdayradionow.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash near West Fargo identified

(West Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the man who crashed his motorcycle Tuesday evening on I-94 near West Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Brandon Sola was headed westbound near mile marker 341 around 9 p.m. when his bike began to wobble. Sola was thrown from the motorcycle into the center median, and died from his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
WEST FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Post 14 Eagles Demolish Gillette Riders

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – A nine-run fifth inning by Jamestown’s Post 14 Eagles opened up the floodgates in a 16-3 win by mercy rule over the Gillette Riders (WY) in seven innings on Wednesday night. Gillette took an initial 2-0 lead in this nine-inning game but that didn’t...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Edgeley Babe Ruth Defeats Carrington 12-7–Carrington Legion Downs Jamestown B 9-2

Carrington, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)—-The Edgeley Babe Ruth team scored 10 runs in their final 2 at bats and defeated Carrington 12-7. Leading 2-1 going to the 6th inning, both teams scored 4 runs making it a 6-5 lead for Edgeley going to the 7th inning. Six runs in the top of the 7th was the difference as Carrington added 2 runs in the bottom of the frame but Edgekley bheld on for the 12-7 win.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Post 14 Eagles to Host Annual Phil Brown Classic Starting Friday

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Post 14 Eagles will welcome four different teams to Jack Brown Stadium starting on Friday this week and running through Sunday for the annual Phil Brown Classic. Mandan, Bismarck, Carrington, and Perham (MN) will join Post 14 for the three day tournament which...
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

24-year-old man, three cows killed after vehicle hits train

DAWSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 24-year-old man is dead after authorities say his vehicle hit a train. It happened before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, along Highway 10 in Dawson, which is east of Steele in Kidder County. The North Dakota Highway patrol says the man was driving a pickup with a trailer on 30th Ave. SE. when he hit the side of a BNSF train that was traveling around 50-60 mph. The truck and trailer were pushed into a ditch and rolled. The train utilized its emergency braking and stopped.
DAWSON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy