Woman found dead, stabbed in the chest inside Bronx home, police say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside a home in the Bronx Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to a residence in Bedford Park in the 2800 block of Grand Concourse around 2:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Inside the home, officers found a 45-year-old woman on a bed with a stab wound to her chest, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information about her death was immediately available from the NYPD.

