Bronx, NY

Woman found dead, stabbed in the chest inside Bronx home, police say

By Finn Hoogensen
 2 days ago
A 45-year-old woman was found dead with a stab wound inside a home in the Bronx on July 5, 2022. (PIX11)

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside a home in the Bronx Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to a residence in Bedford Park in the 2800 block of Grand Concourse around 2:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Inside the home, officers found a 45-year-old woman on a bed with a stab wound to her chest, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information about her death was immediately available from the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

