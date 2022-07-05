ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Indictments allege Longview ISD employees struck children with stick, backpack, can

KLTV
 2 days ago

Tyler Animal Services, CASA to provide backpacks to East Texas foster...

www.kltv.com

KLTV

Indictment alleges Longview ISD employee hit children with ruler, shoe

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sixth person has been arrested in connection to the mistreatment of students at J.L. Everhart Elementary in Longview. Cynthia Denise Talley, 55, of Longview, is charged with eight counts of injury to a child. She was arrested on Wednesday and posted a collective bond of $20,000.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD breaks silence on Everhart Elementary abuse indictments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has formally released a statement on the indictments of former employees. Six former LISD employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart life skills classroom during the first weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. “District officials first reported concern to the authorities in October when evidence of […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KWTX

East Texas man gets life for murdering grandfather

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to a double murder and will serve life in prison. Nichlous Cole Williams, of the East Mountain community, plead guilty on Thursday to the murder of his grandfather, Leonard Faris Gibson, and Denene Susanne Mosley. On February 7, 2021, Williams got into an argument with Gibson as the two were watching the Super Bowl. Gibson had brandished a pistol, but Williams took it from him, killing Gibson. Williams then chased Mosley into a bedroom before shooting and killing her. Williams then went to a neighbor’s house and explained what he’d done.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Shots fired during Gregg County chase

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for someone following a pursuit which involved shots being fired. A perimeter has been set up by Kilgore police and the sheriff’s office near the 3500 block of U.S. 259 behind Executive Inn.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD says employees accused of student abuse no longer with district

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview ISD has released a statement regarding the indictments of six former employees accused of various forms of abuse to students at J.L. Everhart Elementary. Employees assigned to the classroom -- Cecilia Gregg, Paula Dixon and Cythia Talley -- were released from employment in October 2021...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

More cars running red lights in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — In the summer months, East Texas police officers notice more people running red lights. On the lighter end of consequences, the red light runner could get a hefty fine beginning at $284 in Longview. On the heavier end, someone can get seriously hurt or worse. Hazel...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

5th former Longview ISD employee charged with injuring child

LONGVIEW, Texas — A fifth former Longview ISD employee has been arrested in connection with allegations of injuring a child at J.L. Everhart Elementary. Priscilla Rosa Johnson, 56, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on an injury to a child charge Tuesday and released the same day on a $7,500 bond. According to online records, the alleged offense occurred on Sept. 13, 2021.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire Marshal rules Kilgore Best Western fire accidental

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The fire at the Best Western Inn in Kilgore last month has officially been ruled as accidental and electrical in nature, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. No injuries were reported from the June 13 fire, and officials reported that the bottom floor of the hotel was still […]
KILGORE, TX
KBAT 99.9

Texas Woman Makes Heartfelt Plea to “Red Light Runners” in Longview, TX

One woman in Longview, TX took to social media to make a heartfelt plea with drivers, and reading it is probably a good reminder for all of us. It just seems like it's always been pretty commonplace to make jokes about breaking traffic laws. We all laugh about speeding, ignoring stop lights, rolling through stop signs; like we forget that folks do get hurt when we don't follow road laws.
cbs19.tv

Cooling unit giveaway for families East Texas families in need

TEXAS, USA — As the persistent heat presses on, families without adequate cooling within their homes have options thanks to one local nonprofit. The Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity will be providing new AC window units along with two box fans for qualifying families as part of their 'Beat the Heat' program.
CHARITIES
KLTV

Kilgore police arrest fugitive after foot chase through parking lot

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man who Kilgore police say they had been looking for was captured after a brief foot chase on Wednesday. Police say that they had outstanding warrants for the arrest of Donald Godbey, 26, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, and evading on foot. They say they believe that Godbey’s friends had been helping him stay on the run.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of woman killed in Lindale hit-and-run crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has identified a woman who died after a hit-and-run crash in the Lindale area. According to DPS, on July 4 at approximately 2:09 a.m., the driver of a 2019 Zhejiang Tao Tao EVO 50 was traveling south on CR 4191. At the same time, the driver of a 2003 Buick Century was headed north on the same road.
LINDALE, TX

