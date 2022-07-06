Max Muncy in Dodgers' Tuesday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Judge appeared fine while going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, so this is presumably a maintenance day. Aaron Hicks is replacing Judge in center field and hitting sixth. Gleyber Torres is in the two-hole in place of Judge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO