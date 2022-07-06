Max Muncy in Dodgers' Tuesday lineup

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t have their first baserunner against Kyle Freeland until the fifth inning, but they still broke through for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Independence Day. Justin Turner’s one-out single in the fifth inning lit the spark for fireworks before Chris Taylor followed...
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox. Judge appeared fine while going 3-for-4 with a grand slam and a steal in Wednesday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, so this is presumably a maintenance day. Aaron Hicks is replacing Judge in center field and hitting sixth. Gleyber Torres is in the two-hole in place of Judge.
The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the mound for the Rockies, while Ryan Pepiot replaces the previously listed Mitch White as the starter for the Dodgers. White had been listed as the probable starter Tuesday morning, but Pepiot will now get the call.
The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their trade with the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns lost in the second-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks, while the Hawks lost in the first-round to the Miami Heat.
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is not starting in Thursday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Lamb will take a break after Justin Turner was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Max Muncy was shifted to third base, Gavin Lux was aligned at second, and Trayce Thompson was started in right.
Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Castro is out of the lineup for a second straight game after he started each of the previous four. Victor Reyes is making another start in right field and hitting ninth.
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup again for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals. Gurriel is out of the order for a second straight game. J.J. Matijevic is covering first base and batting sixth for Houston. Matijevic...
Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena was scratched from Thursday's lineup against left-hander Kris Bubic and the Kansas City Royals due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. What It Means:. The Astros haven't placed Pena on the COVID-19 injured list, so the scratch may be mostly a precautionary measure. Mauricio Dubon...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras went hit a two-run homer and drew a walk on Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat a day later. Travis d'Arnaud is catching for Max Fried and hitting fifth.
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. The Astros appear to be giving Gurriel a routine breather ahead of a day game Thursday. Yordan Alvarez is taking over at designated hitter while Chas McCormick enters the lineup to play left field and hit eighth. Aledmys Diaz is making another start on first base.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Stassi will move to the bench on Thursday with Kurt Suzuki catching for right-hander Chase Silseth. Suzuki will bat ninth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Suzuki for...
San Francisco Giants infielder Donnie Walton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.8 FanDuel...
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Travis d'Arnaud moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.0 FanDuel...
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Nolan Arenado was picked as Thursday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was shifted to third base, and Conner Capel was positioned in left field. According to Baseball...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd before...
Trayce Thompson brought the fireworks as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Independence Day to give the team eight straight wins on the Fourth of July. The Dodgers and Rockies were locked into a pitchers duel for the first four innings before José Iglesias hit a...
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Altuve extended his hitting streak to five games on Tuesday, but the Astros appear to be giving him a breather a day later. Mauricio Dubon is filling the void on second base and in the leadoff spot.
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores will start at second base on Thursday and bat third versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Yermin Mercedes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Flores for 8.4 FanDuel...
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. The Reds appear to be giving Votto a routine breather. Mike Moustakas is covering first base and batting sixth. Donovan Solano is entering the lineup to be the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
