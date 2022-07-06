Etowah County Master Gardener Association

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday morning at the Cullman Festhalle Farmers’ Market, local farmer and Master Gardener Brad Mitchell of Legacy Farms dropped off his surplus crops to Linda Holland, who works at the North Alabama Agriplex. His donation will be distributed, along with those of many other farmers, to a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout the community. Mitchell shared his motivation, saying, “I want to be able to give back to the community. We’re truly blessed to have a place to grow crops, and God has given us the ability to do it and a means. “I worked in commercial nuclear...

