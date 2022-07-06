Etowah County Master Gardener Association

BREMEN, Ala. – Pair O’ Docs Horse Farm will hold a summer camp July 18-22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for kids ages 6-14. (Lunch will not be provided.) Attendees will go through a “horse school,” where they will learn all about horse care, anatomy, health and behavior, and how to ride. They will also enjoy fun barn and riding activities.
Pair O’ Docs is located in Bremenandprovides pasture boarding, trail riding and training classes for English and Western riding. When students advance, they are taught some dressage, jumping, barrel racing and pole bending skills.
The farm is owned by Lucy Andrews and...
