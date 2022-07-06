ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Etowah County Master Gardener Association

cityofgadsden.com
 2 days ago

Etowah County Master Gardener Association’s Monthly...

www.cityofgadsden.com

The Cullman Tribune

Pair O’ Docs Horse Farm hosting summer camp

BREMEN, Ala. – Pair O’ Docs Horse Farm will hold a summer camp July 18-22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for kids ages 6-14. (Lunch will not be provided.) Attendees will go through a “horse school,” where they will learn all about horse care, anatomy, health and behavior, and how to ride. They will also enjoy fun barn and riding activities. Pair O’ Docs is located in Bremenandprovides pasture boarding, trail riding and training classes for English and Western riding. When students advance, they are taught some dressage, jumping, barrel racing and pole bending skills. The farm is owned by Lucy Andrews and...
BREMEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Farmers share bounties through local gleaning program

CULLMAN, Ala. – Saturday morning at the Cullman Festhalle Farmers’ Market, local farmer and Master Gardener Brad Mitchell of Legacy Farms dropped off his surplus crops to Linda Holland, who works at the North Alabama Agriplex. His donation will be distributed, along with those of many other farmers, to a variety of nonprofit organizations throughout the community.   Mitchell shared his motivation, saying, “I want to be able to give back to the community. We’re truly blessed to have a place to grow crops, and God has given us the ability to do it and a means. “I worked in commercial nuclear...
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q Makes a Big Splash with Oxford Grand Opening

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, celebrated the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location today at 50 Oxford Exchange Boulevard. Several notable public officials gathered to celebrate the new restaurant, including City of Oxford Mayor Alton Craft and Calhoun County […]
OXFORD, AL
cityofgadsden.com

GPL Children’s Sensory Garden Story Time

Listen to a special story read by our very own Ms. Hanna and learn gardening tips from Beautiful Rainbow Café’s Chip Rowan! This program will close with a lesson in how to make watermelon mint slushies!. For additional information, please contact the GPL Children’s Department at 256.546.4699, ext....
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham declares State of Emergency during The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council called an emergency meeting on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in order to declare a State of Emergency during The World Games 2022. A City of Birmingham spokesperson released this statement: The action by the Birmingham City Council allows the City to streamline...
Calhoun Journal

July 6, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Renovations on the Roebuck Castle are starting mid-July [PHOTOS]

If you live in South Roebuck, you’ve probably seen the Roebuck Castle, tucked away at the intersection of Lance Way and Lance Boulevard. If you’re like me, you wondered about the turrets, the backyard pool, the caved-in roof, and thought both “what’s the story” and “shame nobody lives in such a unique house.” That’s about to change. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

2 years of anticipated interstate delays to begin in DeKalb County

Big interstate traffic changes are coming to Northeast Alabama. Crews are about to start work removing and reconstructing a section of Interstate 59 northbound along the Etowah and DeKalb county line. Northbound traffic will be shifted onto one of the southbound lanes as soon as Thursday and no later than...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Former Cullman Mayor Don Green dies

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Mayor of Cullman Don Green died Monday morning. A post made by the City of Cullman Municipal Government states the following:. “Please keep the family of former Mayor Don Green in your prayers. Dr. Green passed away early this morning. He will be greatly missed, but the impact he had on this community will never be forgotten!”
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The protest that wasn’t

CULLMAN, Ala. – Upon arriving at the Cullman County Courthouse parking lot Monday morning, potential protesters had their plans to demonstrate thwarted due to their lack of preparation in obtaining the necessary permits.  Organized by Alabama Rally Against Injustice, the local demonstration was one of eight planned across the state Monday to protest the overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. The ruling was overturned by the United States Supreme Court on June 24, giving states the power to ban abortions.   While no representatives from the organization were in attendance, resident...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Traffic lane shift on I-59 in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slower travel times on Interstate 59 in Etowah County starting this week. The Alabama Department of Transportation says all northbound traffic on I-59 has now moved to one lane on the southbound side of the interstate. ALDOT says transitions and barriers are in place...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Stan the Muffler Man is missing from Birmingham. Here’s why

When families move out of town, of course they take all their members with them. But when your family member is 18-feet tall and stiff as a board, it’s not so easy to load him in the back of the station wagon. In instances like that, your adopted kin might be bundled off to a farm, where he has plenty of room to roam.
Lima News

World’s Longest Yard Sale coming in August

CELINA — The World’s Longest Yard Sale (also known as the 127 Corridor Sale) will run Aug. 4 through Aug. 7. This yard sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127, starting in Addison, Michigan and ending in Gadsden, Alabama. Area communities along this highway include Celina and Van Wert.
WAFF

‘I love my job!’: Guntersville woman featured in new Chick-Fil-A commercial

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 82-year-old Hospitality Director at Chick-Fil-A in Guntersville has landed her own commercial. Carol Beck was recently featured in the restaurant’s employee-highlighting commercial series titled “The Little Things.” Our news partners at the Advertiser-Gleam spoke to Carol along with the owners of the Guntersville location this week.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

