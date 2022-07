The Dodgers lost a lineup linchpin on Tuesday. Prior to first pitch against the Colorado Rockies, the team announced that a CT scan revealed that Chris Taylor has a fracture in his left foot. To add insult to injury, it was also his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. Taylor’s injury opens the door for more playing time for outfielders Jake Lamb and Trayce Thompson, but it could even lead to Miguel Vargas getting his first sniff in the bigs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO