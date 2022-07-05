ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Voter turnout dips among youth, rises for elderly in Colorado primary election

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UADFd_0gVqm8QX00
In this file photo, election judge Ed Wingfield waits for motorists to drop off ballots outside the Denver Election Commission headquarters on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2016 in downtown Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

This year’s primary election saw the lowest turnout of young voters since Colorado began tracking primary voter ages in 2018, with experts speculating the two major parties are failing to engage the youth.

Only 4.3% of the 1.235 million ballots cast last month were from Coloradans age 24 or younger, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. That’s a huge dip from 5.9% in the primary for the 2020 presidential election. While presidential elections often inspire more engagement, this year's youth turnout is still less than the 2018 primary, which saw 4.8% of voters age 25 or younger.

Though the age categories in 2018 and 2022 — both non-presidential election years — don't exactly align, almost 3,000 more young voters cast a ballot in 2018 than in 2022, despite having 59,000 fewer voters overall four years ago.

The age group that saw the biggest drop in turnout this year is 25 to 34, which went from representing 11.5% of voters in 2020 to only 8.8% in 2022.

Older age groups did not see such a dramatic voter turnout drop between 2020 and 2022. In fact, despite having 342,000 fewer overall voters this year, the number of voters age 75 and older only decreased by 1,309, going from 205,025 in 2020 to 203,716 in 2022 — meaning people age 75 and older made up 16.5% of voters in 2022, compared to 13% in 2020.

Older Coloradans were the only age group to increase in voter representation from 2020 to 2022. In both primaries, voters age 65 to 74 made up the plurality, accounting for 21.6% and 24.7% of ballots cast in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

The percentage of voters aged 55 to 64 remained steady from 2020 to 2022, accounting for 20.9% and 20.7% respectively, while every younger age group decreased significantly, including 45- to 54-year-old voters going from 14.5% to 13.5% and 35- to 44-year-old voters going from 12.7% to 11.5%.

Sara Loflin, executive director of the political non-profit Progress Now Colorado, attributed the decline of young voters this year to the lack of progressive candidates on the primary ballot. Young voters are overwhelming liberal, with 55% of 18- to 29-year-olds preferring Democratic political control and only 34% preferring Republican control, according to a 2022 poll from Harvard University.

“I think the biggest reason for this was a lack of contests on the progressive side,” Loflin said. “Young voters will turn out in November.”

Major offices, including governor, secretary of state and U.S. senator, offered sole candidates on the Democratic side last month, meaning the primary contests for those statewide races occurred only in the GOP ballot. Of the 82 state legislative races, only 23 had contested primaries — 16 of which featured competing Republican candidates.

Joe Jackson, executive director of the Colorado Republican Party, offered a bleaker explanation for the lack of young voters, suggesting a disinterest in the political process due to current events, such as rising costs in Colorado and nationwide.

“Maybe they couldn't afford the gas to return their ballot due to the failed energy policies supported by Michael Bennet and Jared Polis,” Jackson said.

The primary election came at a time of record-setting inflation, spiking prices of homes and a general sense of how unaffordable living in Colorado has become, particularly in metro Denver. People who are struggling financially are less likely to engage in politics. A 2020 report found that low-income Americans vote about 20 percentage points lower than high-income Americans.

However, Morgan Carroll, chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, said she expects other current events will spark more political action from young people in the general election. Carroll pointed to ongoing climate change concerns and the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn federal protections for abortion.

Carroll said Colorado’s Democratic party is “committed to energizing young voters” by focusing on these issues.

"We’re the only party offering young voters candidates who will act on reproductive justice, take comprehensive action on climate change, and pass measures to make Colorado affordable,” Carroll said. “We’re unified behind strong Democratic candidates and we look forward to strong turnout in the fall.”

In 2021, New Era Colorado — a nonprofit focused on youth political advocacy — found that young people in Colorado are most concerned about the cost of higher education, student debt, housing access, public health, voting access, and advancing racial, reproductive and climate issues.

While the outcomes of the primary election could determine local policy on many of those issues, New Era said the decrease in young voters may be due to the unique barriers young people face when it comes to participating in elections, such as moving frequently and not being targeted and engaged by political campaigns.

New Era called Colorado’s young adults “untapped potential” in local politics, making up one-third of the electorate and the largest and most diverse voting bloc in Colorado.

“Young voters want a say in how we shape the future of our state, especially on local levels where they can see change happen,” said Nicole Hensel, executive director of New Era Colorado. “Both candidates and those already in office need to center young people’s priorities in decision-making processes to build the trust and sense of hope needed to turn young voters out.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Who spent the most by primary night? In Colorado, it wasn't always those who won their contests

It isn’t always who spends the most that determines who prevailed in Colorado's 2022 primary election, though most of those in the winning column also spent the most. There were, however, some outliers that showed money doesn’t always make the difference. Pam Anderson, the GOP candidate for Colorado Secretary of State in November, spent $134,712 to win her race, based on the most recent campaign finance reports filed with TRACER,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Choosing Big Labor over Colorado agriculture

Colorado’s family farms and ranches — forever fighting to stay afloat — apparently don’t face enough challenges to satisfy the Democrats who run our state legislature. So, last year, ruling Democrats heaped another burden on the people who provide all of us our food. They passed...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | With abortion order, Polis leads again

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that I’m a pretty big fan of our remarkable governor. And that is not just because back in 2008, when we were both running for United States Congress, he sent my team a box of really good cookies after I provided some minor aid during the Denver-based Democratic Convention. Rather, I’ve just been impressed from the start with Jared Polis on a number of levels. The reason I again rise to sing his praises is the Colorado Politics...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Polis directs Colorado agencies to withhold data from states that may impose penalties on women seeking abortion

Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday he has signed an executive order intending to protect the data of those who seek abortions in Colorado. The order – D 2022 032 – directs state agencies to withhold data, including patient medical records and related billing information, to states that may impose criminal or civil penalties on those who seek or provide abortions. “We are taking needed action to protect and defend individual...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

SLOAN | Insult to injury for everyday Coloradans

I submit to you an unhappy scenario: you have saved, booked, and prepared for a wonderful vacation this summer, only to test positive for COVID right before your much anticipated departure. The bug has wrecked your dream vacation, and you are stuck at home, under quarantine, left with only the comforts of Netflix and food deliveries. Then to add insult to injury, you find your chicken chow mein delivery comes with a brand new additional 27-cent delivery tax.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Morgan Carroll
Person
Michael Bennet
The Denver Gazette

How Colorado spent over $9 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds

Colorado has spent more than $9 billion of federal money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act intended to foster recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the amount, more than $300 million went to the City and County of Denver. Nearly 16 months after President Joe Biden signed the act, the Colorado Health Institute released an interactive graphic on Wednesday, tracking Colorado’s spending of the one-time ARPA funds. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

NOONAN | Adams 14 and the authoritarian State Board of Ed

A clash is going on between Colorado’s State Board of Education and the idea, embedded in Colorado’s constitution, of local control of our schools. The fracas started in 2009 when then Democratic state Sen. Mike Johnston sold legislators on SB-191 on school “accountability.” The conflict will now play out in court through Adams County 14 School District v. Colorado State Board of Education.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Digital license plates coming to Colorado

Digital license plates will soon be permitted on Colorado roads, thanks to a new law taking effect next month. The legislation allowing the plates, House Bill 1162, was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in April. On Wednesday, the digital license plate developer Reviver announced it has complied with state requirements and will begin selling the plates in Colorado when the bill goes into effect.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Democratic Party#Colorado Republican Party#Election State#Coloradans#State S Office
The Denver Gazette

Investigators of Judicial Department contract to appear before legislative committee on discipline

The two main investigators behind a recent report that said no contract-for-silence deal existed in the Colorado Judicial Department are expected to testify Tuesday before a legislative committee on judicial discipline. Former U.S. Attorney in Colorado Robert Troyer and former Denver Independent Monitor Nicholas Mitchell are scheduled to appear before...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy