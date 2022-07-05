Thomas Roberts

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, the 21st day of July, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Multi-purpose room of the Wadena County Courthouse, located at: 415 Jefferson Street S, Wadena, MN, the Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on the application of Douglas and Margaret Giles, 24317 Durant St. NE, Bethel, MN, for a variance on property located at: 26732 198th St., Staples, MN, on the following described property: Pt. Gov Lot 9 Com SW Cor of 9; Th N in W LI 1207’; Th E Para/S LI 1000’; Th N 180’ M or L to C W River; Th Wtly Alg C W River 100’ M or L to Pt due N of Pt of Beg; Th S 190’ M or L to Pt of Beg., Section 14, Bullard Township, T-135-N, R-33-W, located in an A-2 Mixed Agriculture-Forestry District with a S-1 Shoreland Overlay District.

