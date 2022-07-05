ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Roberts

Cover picture for the articleThomas “Tom” Roberts, 69, of Motley, passed away June 5, 2022, at Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial services will be held July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Free Methodist Church in Motley. Tom was born November 8, 1952 to Bill and Irma...

Public Notices July 6, 2022

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, the 21st day of July, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Multi-purpose room of the Wadena County Courthouse, located at: 415 Jefferson Street S, Wadena, MN, the Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on the application of Douglas and Margaret Giles, 24317 Durant St. NE, Bethel, MN, for a variance on property located at: 26732 198th St., Staples, MN, on the following described property: Pt. Gov Lot 9 Com SW Cor of 9; Th N in W LI 1207’; Th E Para/S LI 1000’; Th N 180’ M or L to C W River; Th Wtly Alg C W River 100’ M or L to Pt due N of Pt of Beg; Th S 190’ M or L to Pt of Beg., Section 14, Bullard Township, T-135-N, R-33-W, located in an A-2 Mixed Agriculture-Forestry District with a S-1 Shoreland Overlay District.
Area law enforcement reports

June 23 - 29 June 29 - The MPD issued a citation to Ashley Biddlecom, 31. June 28 - The MPD received a complaint of a phone scam from a Motley resident. The subject stated they’d received a call from someone claiming to be a bondsperson who told them their grandson was in jail and that money was needed to get him out. The complainant eventually felt this may be a scam and called her grandson, learning that he was at home.
