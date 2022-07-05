ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA

Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Winneshiek by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Bremer, Butler, Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Warren; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel clouds. Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Dane; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Vernon; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAWFORD DANE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK VERNON WALWORTH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy