Elizabeth Police Det. Darin Williamson retires after 30 years on the job

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Tuesday was retirement day for a popular detective in New Jersey.

Darin Williamson was surrounded by co-workers and members of the community outside the Elizabeth Police Department.

Williamson worked his way up through the ranks and served the city where he grew up for 30 years. He's earned numerous awards over the years and risked his life to help others.

"It's a blessing to be on this job. I made a lot of friends. Even those that got arrested got rescued because, you know, there were guys pulling out guns and everything else, but I never to, you know, hurt anybody nor get harmed," Williamson said.

"This was calling that the community needed him, and he respected the people and they showed respect back to him," said Williamson's wife, Lolita.

Williamson says he will still be involved with his hometown of Elizabeth, but first, he and his wife are taking a well-earned vacation.