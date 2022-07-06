ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

SLO County sheriff asks mobile home residents for help in finding missing Arizona teen

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
The Tribune
 2 days ago

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community members’ help to locate an Arizona teenager who went missing in Nipomo, the agency said in a news release.

Alilianna Trujillo, 15, was visiting family members in Nipomo for the summer when she was reported missing, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Trujillo was last seen on July 1 leaving a family member’s home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The teenage girl is described as Hispanic. She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff’s Office said.

She was last spotted wearing a tie dyed shirt and black leggings, the agency said.

Sheriff’s detectives ask anyone who lives in the Galaxy Mobile Home Park in Nipomo to “check their surveillance cameras or Ring-type doorbell cameras for any suspicious person or vehicle” on July 1 between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m., the release said.

If you are a resident of that area and you have video footage, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500 .

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help, specifically those in Galacy Mobile Home Park in Nipomo, in locating an Arizona teen who went missing in Nipomo San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
