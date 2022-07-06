ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

 2 days ago

July 5, 2022

Jim Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.

This is developing news and we will keep you updated as more information is released.

To the see the original missing persons article, the kidnapping article, or the press conference please use the links included. 

Sheriff Holds Press Conference About Kidnapping Suspect on the Run

Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, held a press conference this morning at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters to discuss the events that led up to the current manhunt for Tony Lamar White. Anniston Police Chief, Nick Bowles, Oxford Police Chief, Bill Partridge, and Calhoun/Cleburn County District Attorney, Brian McVeigh were also present for the press conference.
Calhoun County Included as ALEA Troopers Investigate Traffic Fatalities and Boating Crashes

Calhoun County, AL – As the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) ‘101 Days of Summer Safety’ campaign continues, Troopers within ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions spent the extended Independence Day weekend patrolling Alabama roadways and waterways, while ALEA Pilots kept an eye on the state’s Gulf Coast beaches from the air.
Suspect in Betty Cobb’s Kidnapping Case from Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department Tony Lamar White is a suspect in the kidnapping today. He is believed to be on foot in the area of 4th St in Anniston. Multiple teams from multiple agencies are looking for this suspect. If you have any contact with him call 911 immediately. As the the kidnapping victim Ms. Betty Cobb was located as of 7:15 pm. She is safe, but her abductor is on the run and being sought.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 06/20/22 to 06/26/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 06/20/22 to 06/26/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1007 calls for service. There were 102 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 54 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 31 traffic accidents, 137 traffic stops, and 42 traffic citations. 31 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were no felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrests, and eleven warrants served.
Missing Woman Calhoun County Sheriff Requesting Information

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriffs department needs your help in locating the following missing person. Possible wearing blue jean capris pants/ pink shirt. Subject left her keys and phone on the bed. Her glasses were found in the driveway along with some groceries. Contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office 256-236-6600 with any information.
Jacksonville Police Make Effort to Share Crime Stats

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 6/26/2022 -7/3/2022. There were a total of 244 answered calls for service. There were 32 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There were four felony arrests made and eight misdemeanor arrests. There were four traffic accidents, 83 traffic stops, and 34 citations issued. There were four warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
