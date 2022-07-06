Calhoun County Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

Calhoun Journal

July 5, 2022

Jim Evancho

Calhoun County, AL – The manhunt for Tony Lamar White has ended in Richmond, Kentucky. Kentucky Highway Patrol were able to locate White and take him into custody.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has advised that White was involved in a traffic stop by the Highway Patrol and is in their custody and has not been transported to the county jail as of yet.

This is developing news and we will keep you updated as more information is released.

To the see the original missing persons article, the kidnapping article, or the press conference please use the links included.

