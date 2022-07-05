ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

More Black Employees Hit Tesla With Latest Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

By Zack Linly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, Tesla really needs to come to glory on the likelihood that its factories have a racial discrimination problem. The automobile company attracts racism lawsuits like the Republican platform attracts white supremacists and, well—everybody can’t just be lying on a perfectly innocent and racism-free company....

Comments / 2

Texasproud
3d ago

Give it a rest.We don’t care anymore!You all have cried wolf too many times!

Phil Risotto
3d ago

Are darker melanin skintones thinner than lighter ones ? Inquiring minds want to know.

