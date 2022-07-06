ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, TX

WILLENBORG

Colorado County Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Willenborg, 86, of Columbus, passed away on June 26 in Columbus. He was born on July 1, 1935 to Leo and Veronica (Mattoon) Willenborg in Longview. On May 2, 1959 he married Ann Van Demark. Phil is survived his daughter Terry Rich and granddaughter Shelby Stephens,...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Colorado County Citizen

WOSTAREK

Erwin Joseph Wostarek, age 92, of La Grange, passed away on June 26 in Schulenburg. Erwin was born on Feb. 26, 1930 in Pisek, Texas to John and Bertha (Canik) Wostarek. On July 27, 1955, he married Helen Louise Willmann in Columbus. Erwin worked as a farmer, oilfield worker, mechanic and machinist. While serving in the United States Army, Erwin was a part of the 802 Engineer Aviation Battalion in Suwon, Korea. After serving his country in the Korean War, Erwin was employed at Janssen Bros. as a machinist for many years and later worked at the Lower Colorado River Authority at the Fayette Power Project Unit where he retired. He enjoyed restoring antique farm tractors and machinery. Erwin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
LA GRANGE, TX
Colorado County Citizen

FAIR ROYALTY TAKES TOP PARADE PRIZE IN ROUND TOP

The Colorado County Fair royal court brought home the grand prize for out-of-town float in the July 4 Round Top parade. Pictured: Caitlyn Roberts (2021 Little Miss), Jagher Piker (2021 Little Mister) Miah Valenzuela (2021 Junior Miss) Addyson Fucik (2021 Junior Queen) Mary Kate Heger (2021 Fair Queen) Lexi Ybarra ...
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
Colorado County Citizen

Columbus teams win big at Sectionals

The Columbus Little League All-Stars have high expectations for a deep run in every age group. These teams got much closer to achieving their expectations with a host of strong performances during the Sectionals Championship round. Across the board, each team was able to rely on strong starting pitching and ...
COLUMBUS, TX
Colorado County Citizen

SPORTS ACROSS THE COUNTY

This summer is jam packed with club teams and Little League action for Colorado County student-athletes. Below are some of the views and photos from the teams and players around the county that are engaging in summer athletics.SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOSWant to see your student-athlete in the paper? Send photos and ...
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Columbus, TX
Colorado County Citizen

Meeting set for proposed concrete plant

A concrete batch plant has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to construct a permanent plant at 1973 Ramsey Road in Alleyton. According to their application, the proposed facility will emit the following air contaminants: particulate matter including (but not limited to) aggregate,
ALLEYTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy