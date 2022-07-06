Columbus teams win big at Sectionals

Erwin Joseph Wostarek, age 92, of La Grange, passed away on June 26 in Schulenburg. Erwin was born on Feb. 26, 1930 in Pisek, Texas to John and Bertha (Canik) Wostarek. On July 27, 1955, he married Helen Louise Willmann in Columbus. Erwin worked as a farmer, oilfield worker, mechanic and machinist. While serving in the United States Army, Erwin was a part of the 802 Engineer Aviation Battalion in Suwon, Korea. After serving his country in the Korean War, Erwin was employed at Janssen Bros. as a machinist for many years and later worked at the Lower Colorado River Authority at the Fayette Power Project Unit where he retired. He enjoyed restoring antique farm tractors and machinery. Erwin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

