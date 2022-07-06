ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, TX

Columbus teams win big at Sectionals

Colorado County Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Little League All-Stars have high expectations for a deep run...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Colorado County Citizen

Weimar Vets baseball continues to roll

The Weimar Vets hosted the New Ulm Fireman on Sunday for their first home game of the season. Dominate pitching, excellent defense, and timely hitting produced a 12-1 seven inning run rule victory. Reichardt started the game with strong innings with two strike outs; allowing no runs. Sam Brown then ...
WEIMAR, TX
Colorado County Citizen

SPORTS ACROSS THE COUNTY

This summer is jam packed with club teams and Little League action for Colorado County student-athletes. Below are some of the views and photos from the teams and players around the county that are engaging in summer athletics.SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOSWant to see your student-athlete in the paper? Send photos and ...
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
Colorado County Citizen

SHUPAK

Jerry Wayne “Skippy” Shupak, Jr. was born Aug. 27, 1971 in Columbus to Jerry Shupak, Sr. and Shirley Adamek. He went to heaven July 1. On Dec. 4, 2004 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen Amy Kutac. To this marriage he was blessed with two sons who were his pride and joy; Jonathan Wesley and Hunter James.
COLUMBUS, TX
City
Columbus, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Columbus, TX
Sports
Colorado County Citizen

WOSTAREK

Erwin Joseph Wostarek, age 92, of La Grange, passed away on June 26 in Schulenburg. Erwin was born on Feb. 26, 1930 in Pisek, Texas to John and Bertha (Canik) Wostarek. On July 27, 1955, he married Helen Louise Willmann in Columbus. Erwin worked as a farmer, oilfield worker, mechanic and machinist. While serving in the United States Army, Erwin was a part of the 802 Engineer Aviation Battalion in Suwon, Korea. After serving his country in the Korean War, Erwin was employed at Janssen Bros. as a machinist for many years and later worked at the Lower Colorado River Authority at the Fayette Power Project Unit where he retired. He enjoyed restoring antique farm tractors and machinery. Erwin will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
LA GRANGE, TX
Colorado County Citizen

Fantastic fireworks FOURTH OF JULY

The Colorado County skies were bigger and brighter July 3 and July 4 during the Independence Day fireworks displays in Eagle Lake and Columbus.Citizen | Missy Theriot ...
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
B93

The Best Kept Hidden Gem in Texas You Had No Idea Existed

Welcome to Shiner, Texas! Just your typical small country town in Texas town. To outsiders it may just be another town you drive through on your way to a bigger destination, however, this little town holds a precious little gem, and it's not what you expect at all. No, we...
TEXAS STATE
#Sectionals
Nationwide Report

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)

26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)Nationwide Report. A 26-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Magnolia. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10 p.m. According to the authorities, a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit [...]
MAGNOLIA, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Four dead, one injured in fatal I-10 crash

Interstate 10 eastbound in Gonzales County was shutdown for more than 11 hours after a fatal crash was reported, Wednesday, July 6. The accident occurred at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday near the city Waelder, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Rueben San Miguel and involved three truck-tractors with semi-trailers and three passenger vehicles.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
Sports
Sports
Baseball
Baseball
Click2Houston.com

Drought conditions causing problems at Hempstead watermelon farm

HEMPSTEAD, Texas – At Diioro’s Farmers Market in Hempstead, their supply is very sweet. Longtime customers like Vivienne like to fill their shopping carts to the top with their Hempstead Watermelons. “This is my supply,” she explained. “I was supplying everybody else for a while.”. However,...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

A Brenham man was taken into custody Wednesday for an incident that occurred June 25th. Brenham Police report that on June 25th, at 7:30 in the evening, Jonathan Anastacio Lopez, 21 of Brenham, was alleged to have displayed a firearm in the 900 block of Highway 290 East placing the Victims in fear of serious bodily injury and or death. An investigation was conducted and a warrant was obtained for Lopez’s arrest on June 28th. On Wednesday Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer made contact in the 1900 block of Longwood Drive with Lopez, in reference the active Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

KATY MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Katy man was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 12:25, responded to the Brenham Police Department, in reference to a warrant service. Upon arrival Camron Wayne Hennon, 19 of Katy, was taken into custody for two warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Hennon was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KATY, TX
Navasota Examiner

There goes the BOOM

Navasota Police Department responded to over 20 fireworks/noise complaints calls on the Fourth of July. Other Fourth of July calls included physical disturbance, disturbances with firearms and a small grass fire resulting from fireworks. The City of Navasota posted on social media the week before Fourth of July informing the...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

Two people were arrested over the weekend on assault charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Buckner was dispatched to a 911 Hang up call in the 900 block of Wild Vine Pass. Investigation revealed an altercation took place. Hubert Hutchinson, 60 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Assault Family Violence.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

POLICE ARREST TWO AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

Two people were arrested after traffic stops over the weekend. Brenham Police report that early Friday morning at 12:25, Officers performed a traffic stop at the 500 block of Highway 290 East. Upon further investigation a usable amount of marijuana was located, and the driver Gerson Salgado, 23 of Alvin, was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. Salgado was booked in for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz.
BRENHAM, TX

