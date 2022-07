Not even death can keep Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) away from the second installment of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, arriving next month on Peacock. The above trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, teases the fan favorite’s heavenly return alongside a bevy of other familiar faces (hey there, Hope/Kristian Alfonso!) as well as a few new ones (you’re looking very serious, Steve Burton!). As you’ll recall, Bo died in Hope’s arms from a brain tumor he didn’t know he had, back in 2015.

