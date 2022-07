VFW Post 9791 member A.J. Durocher with the plaque he made to memorialize his friend, Veteran Wilford ‘Will’ Bummer. A small group of friends and co-members of VFW Post 9791 gathered on Wednesday, June 29, to pay respects to the Korean War veteran and Post Chaplain who passed away suddenly on May 5. We are seeking assistance to write an obituary for Will.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO