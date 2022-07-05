WOLFF INKS NHL DEAL WITH THE BOSTON BRUINS

WINNIPEG, July 6, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, released its 82-game schedule today for the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Jets open their season on home ice at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Oct. 14 when they welcome the New York Rangers to town before heading out on a three-game road trip against Western Conference rivals Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights from Oct. 17-20. Winnipeg's first matchup of the season with Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 19 marks the first of four meetings against the Stanley Cup champions, including visits to Winnipeg on Nov. 29 and Feb. 24. Following that initial road trip, the Jets then host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the lone time this season on Saturday, Oct. 22 while the Montreal Canadiens also come to Winnipeg early in the season - Thursday, Nov. 3 - for a single visit.

