ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WOLFF INKS NHL DEAL WITH THE BOSTON BRUINS

umdbulldogs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston, MA - Former Minnesota Duluth men's hockey defenseman Nick Wolff has inked a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Boston Bruins, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon. Wolff's contract carries a $750,000 cap hit at the...

umdbulldogs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Path to a Successful 2022 NHL Draft

The 2022 NHL Entry Draft kicks off Thursday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal with the first round. The Boston Bruins are currently not scheduled to select on opening night after they traded their first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks at the trade deadline in March to acquire Hampus Lindholm. General manager(GM) Don Sweeney was able to lock up Lindholm, who was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 13, to an eight-year extension to keep him with the Black and Gold as a partner of Charlie McAvoy.
NHL
TMZ.com

Former NHL Defenseman Bryan Marchment Dead At 53

Bryan Marchment -- a former NHL defenseman and the father of current Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment -- has passed away, the league announced on Wednesday. No cause of death has been revealed at this time. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of San Jose Sharks scout and former...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 2018 Draft Revisited Four Years Later

Today is the day. The 2022 NHL Entry Level Draft begins tonight in Montreal. While the Boston Bruins do not have a first-round pick after the Hampus Lindholm trade at this year’s deadline, there is still plenty of news and rumors around the team. There are reports that the team is interested in trying to trade into the first round or that they may be interested in making a draft day deal for J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Re-Signing with Avs was an 'Easy Decision' for Cogliano

On Tuesday afternoon, the Colorado Avalanche announced that the veteran forward had re-signed a one-year contract with the club just a week and two days after Cogliano helped the team hoist the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history. "It was special; my three months coming into Colorado,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagan, MN
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
City
Boston, MA
Duluth, MN
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Wild enter 2022 NHL draft with 2 first round picks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After a disappointing first round playoff exit by the winningest team in franchise history, the cash-strapped Wild will look to add some impactful players in the first round of the NHL draft Thursday.The team has two first round picks -- No. 19, which they received from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for Kevin Fiala, and No. 24. While they're picking much too low to have a shot at the top prospects, their first-rounders -- coupled with two more in the second round -- will hopefully yield some core contributors down the line.In their latest mock...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Top-ranked prospects by position for 2022 NHL Draft

We know the players expected to get selected in the upper tier of the first round on Thursday night in Montreal - Shane Wright (No. 1-ranked North American skater), Juraj Slafkovsky (No. 1-ranked European skater), Logan Cooley (No. 2-ranked North American skater) and David Jiricek (No. 4-ranked European skater), to name a few. But what about the players who will be available when the Stars are on the clock at 18 and later?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Providence Bruins#The Boston Bruins#Story Links Boston#Ahl
ClutchPoints

4 players Tigers must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Detroit Tigers have some young talent breaking through in the big leagues, but the unfortunate reality is that the franchise still seems a couple of years away from contending for the playoffs. It’s been a long, slow rebuild in Detroit, but making big moves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline could give the franchise the spark it needs in order to accelerate the process.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency

Nazem Kadri is going to get paid this summer. After a season in which he scored 87 points in 71 games and put forth an incredible effort in the playoffs, he’s one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market this summer. He proved to a lot of doubters that he could be productive in big games and said after winning the Stanley Cup, “For everybody who thought I was a liability in the playoffs, you can kiss my ass.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Landeskog Had Long Journey to Stanley Cup Championship

Cale Makar may have stolen the spotlight, and the attention may have been on Nathan MacKinnon getting his first Stanley Cup, but this year’s championship run was a long time coming for another member of the Colorado Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has been the captain of the Avs for the...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

2022 NHL Draft not short on talent, unpredictability

MONTREAL -- There will be plenty of drama and excitement surrounding the Montreal Canadiens at the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, and it won't take long to unfold. Not only do the Canadiens hold the No. 1 pick in the draft, which starts with the first round on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), they are also hosting the event at Bell Centre.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Smith Battling for an Increased Role in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings’ summer to-do list is rolling on. The new head coach, Derek Lalonde, has been hired. The 2022 NHL Draft, free agency, and trades will continue to improve the talent and depth of the roster as training camp draws closer. There will be plenty of competition for a diminishing number of open positions on the opening night NHL roster. Here is a look at Givani Smith, who will be battling for a key role as a bottom-six forward spot on the Red Wings in 2022-23.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Cam Neely feels 'very positive' about potential Pastrnak extension

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney held a press conference Wednesday in Quebec to discuss the future of the team. In the press conference, Neely announced that Sweeney will meet with David Pastrnak's agent, J.P. Barry, over the next two days in Montreal. "I believe Don's...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Jets announce 2022-23 regular season schedule

WINNIPEG, July 6, 2022 - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, released its 82-game schedule today for the 2022-23 NHL regular season. The Jets open their season on home ice at Canada Life Centre on Friday, Oct. 14 when they welcome the New York Rangers to town before heading out on a three-game road trip against Western Conference rivals Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vegas Golden Knights from Oct. 17-20. Winnipeg's first matchup of the season with Colorado on Wednesday, Oct. 19 marks the first of four meetings against the Stanley Cup champions, including visits to Winnipeg on Nov. 29 and Feb. 24. Following that initial road trip, the Jets then host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the lone time this season on Saturday, Oct. 22 while the Montreal Canadiens also come to Winnipeg early in the season - Thursday, Nov. 3 - for a single visit.
NHL
105.5 The Fan

It’s Official! NHL Hockey is Really Coming to Boise This Fall

On July 1, the Idaho Steelheads made a super cryptic post that they’ll hold a press conference regarding a MAJOR announcement about hockey in Boise on Wednesday afternoon. Steelies fans felt pretty confident that it wouldn’t be an announcement similar to the one the Idaho Stampede made in 2016. After 18 years in Idaho, the NBA D-League team announced that they were moving the team to Salt Lake City and renaming the franchise. Toward the end of the run, the average attendance for Stampede games only filled 37% of the arena’s seats.
BOISE, ID
NHL

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Klingberg on market

Manson, Leddy, Chiarot also possibly available when signing can begin July 13. With the NHL free agent signing period about to begin, there are several teams in need of a defenseman who can play top-four minutes or provide leadership in a third-pair role. NHL.com takes a closer look at the...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Gopher football players launch Twin Cities NIL Club

MINNEAPOLIS -- The new name, image and likeness rules of the NCAA have introduced an enticing landscape of college sports. This July, the University of Minnesota football team will be the latest to enjoy the novel freedom of the collegiate sports scene. At the start of the month, a collection...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy