Restaurateur’s Projects Face Opposition Over Past Workplace Allegations, Zoning

By Chelsea Kurnick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a Sebastopol restaurateur accused of sexual assault was denied an alcohol license for his latest business venture, he appealed to the city’s planning commission, leading to an hours-long Zoom meeting last week with dozens of emotional public comments and no resolution. Nine months ago, as documented in...

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
COTATI, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Sebastopol, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sebastopol, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Freestone, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
lakecountybloom.com

Lake County Diamonds: Our Unique Gemstone

Dispersed across many of our fields and along roadsides are sparkling Lake County diamonds. They glitter and gleam after a nice rain shower, just begging to be picked up, collected, displayed or even faceted into jewelry. In fact, some local jewelers will facet the diamonds for you to wear. Usually clear, Lake County diamond specimens are sometimes lavender or reddish in color. These beauties, not true diamonds, are considered semi-precious stones, having a rating of 7.8 to 8 on the Moh’s Scale of Hardness. Real diamonds rate a 10. These gems played a part in Lake County history in Pomo mythology, and were used in some Indigenous burial ceremonies. Later on, the diamonds were mined for industrial purposes. The Lake County Museum says, “Lake County diamonds were called “Moon Tears” because they are supposed to be the tears the Moon shed when she fell in love with a young Pomo Chieftain, and her brother, the Sun made her go back into the sky. Lake County Diamonds were placed on burial mounds by some tribes to protect the spirits of the newly departed from evil spirits or demons, who love the darkness and when they saw the ‘moon tears’ would think the moon was shining and go away.”
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

How is the drought affecting Sonoma County?

Sonoma County officials and environmental leaders will present an update on the drought and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the third in its series of monthly public forums on the drought. Hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Former Ukiah Police Sergeant Cops a Plea—May Only Face Two Years Probation

Kevin Murray, the former Ukiah police sergeant facing seven felonies and one misdemeanor, pled no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor at a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon. He has not been sentenced, but he is facing anywhere between what the judge hinted would be the likely outcome of two years felony probation or the possibility of three or four years in jail. The date for his jury trial, originally set for July 18, has been vacated. Presiding Judge Ann Moorman took the bench in Courtroom H, where Judge Carly Dolan usually presides, and ordered Murray to report to a probation officer within three days. Murray has served a total of 60 days in custody, and Moorman told the court she was “not inclined to add custodial time,” indicating that she prefers the option of supervised probation.
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Contractor Hired by Several Fire Victims Could Lose License

A state watchdog says a Santa Rosa-based contractor who worked on homes for Tubbs Fire victims should have his license revoked. The Press Democrat reports that a special investigator for the Contractors State License Board has submitted an “Accusation” to the Attorney General to have the license revoked for American Pacific Builders. Steve Bates, who owns the company, has 15 business days to respond. Five clients filed complaints that included departure from accepted trade standards, deviations from plans and specifications, and willful and deliberate disregard for building laws. It’s unclear whether the contractor will request a hearing for the Accusation. The contractor may lose his license by default as it’s due to expire August 31, 2022. American Pacific Builders took on 37 Tubbs Fire rebuilds in Santa Rosa as well as several smaller rebuild contracts outside the city.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Person
Jeff Berlin
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Ukiah Police Department completing investigation into alleged cat trapping

Following the return of a cat the owner believes was trapped and relocated, the Ukiah Police Department reports that it is completing its investigation and intends to forward the findings to the Mendocino County District’s Attorney’s Office to review. Ukiah resident Aphrael Dunston said one of her family’s...
UKIAH, CA
#Restaurateur#City Council#Alcohol#Business Partners#Tavern#Violent Crime#Piala Georgian Cuisine#The Freestone Hotel
CBS News

Illegal fireworks start fire in Santa Rosa that causes 20K in damage

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Investigators from the Santa Rosa Fire Department say illegal fireworks started a fire late Monday night on the roof of the Johnny Franklin's Muffler building. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue shortly after 11:40 p.m., taking less than four...
SANTA ROSA, CA
bohemian.com

Mind the Gap – Drought affects Petaluma viticulture

Petaluma Gap wines are said to have a bit more balance and refinement because the wind hardens and thickens the grape skins, producing more tannins, which render the feeling of texture in your mouth. The microclimate produces wine with a combination of freshness, refinement and elegance with more intensity from the tannins.
PETALUMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

You said it: Changing the name of the Russian River is a touchy subject

Sonoma County Gazette readers chimed in this past month. More readers added their thoughts to a two-month discussion on whether or not the name of the Russian River should be changed, including on how the discourse should continue (or not continue). The biggest takeaway from this month’s letters? Are we able to engage in big discussions about change with civility and understanding?
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Public Safety
7x7.com

10-acre Sebastopol estate with a pool and in-law asks $2.5 million

Enjoy serene country living amid panoramic views of redwoods, apple orchards, and vineyards right from your swimming pool. Spanning 10 acres, thi gated property holds multiple structures, making it ideal for those who love to host, need extra work space, or even want to rent out a portion to help support the mortgage. Built in 1955, the home is blend of midcentury, old English, and Spanish design touches.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KRON4 News

Fireworks spark dozens of Bay Area fires

LAFEYETTE (KRON) – It was a busy Fourth of July night and fire departments continue to be busy this morning. People warned about the dangers of illegal fireworks continued to light them up, causing dozens of fires across the Bay Area. Firefighters in Contra Costa County reported fighting 30...
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

