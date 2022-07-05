Investigation continues into serious Canada Day collision

An 18-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after he jumped into his cousin sister’s funeral pyre in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, authorities said.The man, identified by his first name Karan, lived about 450km away and had traveled to Sagar after hearing about his cousin’s death, reported news agency Press Trust of India.Police in the Sagar district said the incident took place at the Majhguwa village. Karan’s 21-year-old cousin, identified as Jyoti Daga had died after falling into a well in the village, reported NDTV.Officials said Daga had gone missing on Thursday, and a search party of villagers...

