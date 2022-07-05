ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Lehi’s Amanda Rose wins National Skills USA competition

By Lehi Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehi’s Amanda Rose won first place at this year’s National Skills USA competition, held in late June in Atlanta, Georgia. Rose was entered in the Cosmetology Post-secondary categoryand represented Mountainland Technical College. Skills USA is a nonprofit education association dedicated to preparing students for careers in trade,...

Related
etvnews.com

University of Utah Announces 2022 Dean’s List

The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. Madalyn Irl Johnson of Price. Dalton Latimer of Price.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple Will Hold The Obon Festival

In Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Salt Lake Buddhist Temple(Image is author's) After having to hold virtual events because of the COVID pandemic, the Salt Lake Buddhist Temple will hold their annual Obon Festival this year on Saturday, July 9. They will be selling food from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Obon street dancing program will begin at 7:00 PM.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
blocku.com

Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories: July 6th Edition

With every passing hour since the Los Angeles metro area picked itself up and relocated to America’s heartland comes a new rumor about what’s next for Utah athletics and the PAC-12 at large. With contradicting information coming from all directions and a dizzying array of misinformation, it’s time to sort out the plausible from the implausible in the first of what could be many editions of “Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories”.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Bluegrass Music Festival in Wasatch County

The seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly event showcasing Utah’s best Bluegrass, Ska, Celtic and Folk musicians. To talk more about the festival and give a little sneak peak of what to expect, folk singer Ryan Shupe came to Good Things Utah. He also performed his songs ‘The Sun Will Shine Again’.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
utahstyleanddesign.com

Enjoy Summer with Utah Festivals and City Celebrations

Warm weather and long days mean it’s time for Utah summer festivals, art fairs and marketplaces. We’ve tracked down everything from family outings to creative date nights to weekend getaways you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for these upcoming town celebrations and one-of-a-kind festivals:. Park...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Rural Utah is doing just fine

Utah’s economy is booming, drawing even more businesses to the promised land. But what happens to the residents of lesser-populated towns when developers want to expand near recreation hubs like our world-class ski resorts and vibrant national parks?. Well, we asked them. “Eureka city is constantly approached by developers...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Challenges and Obstacles to Maintaining the Utah Lifestyle

In the 1840s, a persecuted religious group headed west, braving hostile Indian/Mexican territory so they could control their own destiny. The Mormons designed and built this grid city so that everyone coming could homestead and raise their own food away from the menacing factories and the industrial revolution. They voted for a more simple self-sufficient lifestyle by moving their feet westward.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Local authentic tamales and birria tacos

Andres and Ernestina from La Casa Del Tamal showed us their famous authentic Mexican food. Serving up family recipes that have been around for years, La Casa Del Tamal first opened in 2019. Hailing from Mexico, the family takes a modern twist on traditional Mexican flavors. The first dish they...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

New, limited-edition pizzas coming to Walmart this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The multinational retail giant, Walmart, is stepping up its pizza game this summer. The corporation is introducing a series of new, limited-edition Marketside Flat Breads and Street Pizzas. The pizzas include a “melding of new flavors” with classic pizza, as well as a “new, rectangular Italian Street Pizza” that features […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

