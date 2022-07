HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Shock and horror spread across the nation after a gunman killed seven people and injured dozens more at a suburban Chicago Fourth of July parade. Among the reactions were pleas for help. Photos of a 2-year-old boy with blonde, curly hair spread across social media Monday as people tried to identify him. He was found unhurt but alone and bloodied at the scene.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO